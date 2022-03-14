Charlie McCann came on as a 79th-minute substitute for Aaron Ramsey in Rangers' Scottish Cup win over Dundee

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough says Charlie McCann "has a great career ahead of him" after switching his international eligibility from the Republic of Ireland.

The Rangers midfielder will be part of the NI Under-21 squad for the upcoming Euro qualifier with Slovakia.

Coventry-born McCann has played for the Republic's U19 and U17 teams.

The 19-year-old came on as a substitute in Rangers' 3-0 Scottish Cup win over Dundee on Sunday.

McCann has impressed at Rangers since joining from Manchester United in a deal worth a reported £750,000 last summer.

"Charlie has just come across from the Republic which is something we are delighted with," said Baraclough.

"I've had good conversations with Charlie's family and Charlie himself. He could be at no better place than at Rangers working with Davo [Steven Davis] and they are in constant dialogue.

"We're very strong in the midfield area and he's aware of that but he'll be hooking up with the Under-21s to start with where he will be desperate to get some game time and then go back to his club and do well.

"If he does the right things, which he will because he is that type of boy, he'll have a really good career both at club and country level."

Davis 'chomping at the bit'

McCann's Rangers clubmate Davis has been included in Baraclough's 25-man squad for the forthcoming friendlies against Luxembourg and Hungary, ending speculation that he was about to hang up his boots at international level.

"Steven has been disappointed he hasn't been getting regular game time at his club and will be looking at these games as hopefully getting some match time," added Baraclough of his 132-times capped skipper.

"He's chomping at the bit to play football and hopefully we can benefit from that.

"I don't ask him if he's joining up with us, if he's retiring. I've left that with him and the conversations between us have been really positive for the next couple of years.

"He was one of the best players on the pitch against Italy in November and he has shown the way he reads the game.

"He has developed his game, playing that deeper role effectively for us and he's a leader - everyone looks up to him. He's an integral part of where we want to be."

The conversations between Steven and I have been really positive - Baraclough

'Positive Champions League campaign important'

The forthcoming friendly fixtures will be used as preparation for what Baraclough insists is an important Nations League campaign, including four matches in the space of 10 days in early June.

"For us it's a re-set for the next two years. If we can have a good camp in March it will help us build in stages and hopefully set the scene.

"It's important we have a positive Nations League campaign - important we do well in that competition to try and get us back into Pot B and hopefully guarantee ourselves a play-off spot for the Euro play-offs.

"That would lead us nicely into the Euros qualification campaign next year.

"We've probably used it [Nations League] as a development competition before but this time we want to top the group.

"It'll be a strong group with Greece, Kosovo and either Estonia or Cyprus. They are no easy games but they are ones we feel we can go and do well in.

"It won't be taken lightly and I'll choose as strong a squad as possible."