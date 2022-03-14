Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Saturday's draw at Millwall was a frustrating affair for Middlesbrough and striker Folarin Balogun

Middlesbrough are still in contention for promotion this season going into the Championship run-in, says boss Chris Wilder.

Boro lost heavily at Sheffield United last week and were then held at Millwall on Saturday to leave them eighth, just a point off the top six.

They face Birmingham on Tuesday, before Saturday's FA Cup visit of Chelsea.

"It's all to play for. We've put ourselves in a position where we're in the mix," Wilder told BBC Radio Tees.

"We've got a great week ahead of us, big game Tuesday, recover, and if we can get a win or result, get into Saturday and then we can breathe going into the last nine games."

The race for the top six is as tight as any season, with even West Bromwich Albion down in 14th just seven points away from the play-off spots.

Only five points separate QPR in fourth with Millwall in 11th, meaning a run of form could easily propel a side into the shake-up.

Saturday's results exemplified the topsy-turvy nature of the league, with Barnsley holding Fulham, Bristol City stunning Blackburn and Coventry turning over in-form Sheffield United 4-1.

"We saw a couple of results that were head-scratching but I think that's the way it's going to be," Wilder added.

"As long as we show that consistency, more in attitude and mentality, play a bit more, hopefully we can have an exciting and interesting last nine games."