Last updated on .From the section Football

Two GOATS came together at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Tom Brady was at Old Trafford on Saturday to witness 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo score a hat-trick.

After watching United beat Tottenham, Brady announced a U-turn the next day on his decision to retire from American football. Coincidence?

Plus, Kieran Trippier hit back at Gabby Agbonlahor, the lights went out on Thomas Frank, and Emma Hayes showed some serious battling.

All of that and more is in this week's best football tweets.

1. Chelsea show their fight

Emma Hayes' team bolstered their Women's Super League title ambitions with a stoppage -time winner from Sam Kerr winner against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Chelsea now sit five points behind leaders Arsenal in the table with two games in hand.

2. Brady meets his hero

Tom Brady was rubbing shoulders with some giants of the North West on Saturday.

The 44-year-old quarterback also spent a little time after the match with another veteran.

Brady announced on Monday that he will, in fact, be coming back to play in the NFL for his 23rd season, just six weeks after he told the world that he had decided to retire.

We wonder if watching Ronaldo roll back the years with a stunning hat-trick had anything to do with his U-turn.

Obviously, it could have been Lee Mack who convinced him not to go out.

3. Born to ride

Another golden oldie was out over the weekend, showing us all that he's still got it.

AC Milan are five points clear at the top of Serie A and Zlatan Ibrahimovic has said he won't retire until he wins a trophy with them.

All of that taekwondo training has obviously kept the 40-year-old in fine fettle.

4. Does Kieran Trippier have a leg to stand on?

Kieran Trippier hit back at Gabby Agbonlahor after the former Aston Villa striker called him "silly" external-link recently for travelling with the Newcastle squad while out injured with a fractured foot.

Newcastle were at Chelsea on Sunday and lost to a late goal from Kai Havertz.

5. Brighter days for Brentford

A win over Burnley for Brentford on Saturday took them closer to Premier League survival.

Hopefully, they'll be able to afford to keep the lights on at the Community Stadium.

6. Noughties kids will relate

Christian Eriksen and Ivan Toney connected beautifully for Brentford's first goal.

7. Dirty Sanchez

One of the more surprising refereeing calls of the weekend was the decision by Mike Dean and Stuart Attwell not to punish Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez for this high challenge on Liverpool's Luis Diaz.

The 25-year-old Colombian scored Liverpool's opener after rushing on to a header, but had to halt celebrations while he received treatment on the pitch.

8. Unstoppable

Barcelona wrapped up their third successive women's Primera Division title on Sunday with a 5-0 trouncing of Real Madrid.

9. Time well spent

You are not imagining it - winning teams do waste time on throw-ins.

10. The important questions

And finally, 19-year-old Bristol City defender Ryley Towler has answered some tough questions this week.