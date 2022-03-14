Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea beat Arsenal in December to win the FA Cup

The Women's FA Cup prize money fund will be increased 10 fold to £3m from next season, the Football Association has announced.

The current pot is £300,000, with the winner claiming £25,000.

How the purse will be split under the new amount has not been confirmed.

"It's going to benefit so many clubs across the women's football pyramid," said Sue Campbell, director of women's football at English football's governing body.

"The FA Cup, whether men's or women's, is the biggest and best domestic cup competition in the world. This increased investment from the FA highlights that we want clubs competing in it to be rewarded, while also highlighting our ongoing commitment to the women's game.

"Women's football continues to be in a growth phase and we are always looking to make improvements and investment to drive it forward and break new boundaries. This is certainly one of the most pleasing during my time with the organisation, because I know it means so much to so many."

The winners of the men's FA Cup receive £1.8m.

The disparity between the men and women's games was highlighted earlier this season when Chelsea manager Emma Hayes, who led the club to FA Cup glory in December, said: "We have to keep pushing because the fact that we get [less than] 5% of that total fund is completely unacceptable."