Swindon Borough Council's cabinet will make a decision on the sale on 16 March

Swindon Town chief executive Rob Angus said the purchase of their County Ground stadium will give the club a home "fit for the 21st century".

The £2.3m proposal to buy the ground from Swindon Borough Council is a joint venture with a supporters' group.

The council's cabinet will meet on Wednesday, 16 March to make a decision on the sale.

"It's massively needed because it will take the club forwards," Angus told BBC Radio Wiltshire.

"It will give us a stadium that's fit for the 21st century and help the ongoing sustainability of the football club."

The purchase with the County Ground Stadium Custodians Trust would see the League Two club and the fans' group each have a 50% stake in the stadium.

As well as developing the ground, their plans include building a hotel and conference centre on the site, which they say will support the sustainability of the club.

Angus was appointed at Swindon in July 2021 following the takeover of the club by Australian businessman Clem Morfuni.

Morfuni had previously been a minority shareholder and was involved in a long and complex legal dispute with previous chairman, Lee Power, over the ownership of the club.

"For me, what's massively important is the ground is then in the hands of the club and the fans - it holds that legacy, it protects the ground as well," Angus said.

"It means that we own the ground and we can start to develop it, start to improve it knowing that it's our own asset. It's such a massive step to take, and the fact that the club and the supporters are working together on this and in concert is a huge thing."

A similar deal to purchase the ground was approved in March 2019, but because of the legal disputes over the club's ownership it never went through. Previous plans to redevelop the 15,000-capacity County Ground go back to the early 2000s.

Angus, however, insisted that Morfuni's involvement meant that this purchase was different.

"This is going to happen - the ground is going to be purchased. What's massively different is Clem's got a strong background in the construction industry. He's done a stadium development, he's working on one at the moment in Sydney [Sydney FC].

"He knows what he's doing and we've all seen when he says he's going to do something he does it, and that's the difference we've got with Clem and the ownership we're under now.

"I think it's a huge step, and the supporters being part of it and jointly owning the ground and having a say in how we develop the ground, and take things forward, is a massive part as well."

If approved this week, a redevelopment of the Stratton Bank stand will begin in 2024, followed by the Town End stand. Corporate boxes will be added to the Don Rogers Stand by 2027 and the commercial facilities will be built around the stadium starting in the next three years.

The redevelopment will reportedly cost about £22.5m.

The Trust will be supported by funds provided through trustees of the late Nigel Eady, a lifelong Swindon supporter.

"We've been talking with the trustees of the amazing legacy that Nigel has left to benefit the football club and football in and around Swindon, which is an amazing gesture," Angus continued.

"We hope we can work with them to provide a fitting legacy for all of Nigel's support for Swindon Town."