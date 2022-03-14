Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Aberdeen and Hearts are both keeping close tabs on St Mirren midfielder Connor Ronan, who is on loan from Premier League side Wolves. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has switched agents as he prepares to go into the final year of his Ibrox contract. (Daily Record) external-link

And ex-Arsenal and Celtic man Charlie Nicholas believes that is a sign Morelos is certain to leave Rangers this summer. (Daily Record) external-link

Scotland's potential World Cup play-off final against Austria or Wales will be free to watch, according to rights holders Sky Sports. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou insists players don't have to leave the club to make a name for themselves, with teenage winger Ben Doak set to join Liverpool for £150,000. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Dundee United boss Tam Courts says Celtic's 3-0 Scottish Cup win at Tannadice "flattered" Postecoglou's side. (The Scotsman) external-link

Meanwhile, Courts has backed his goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist to bounce back after his error allowed Giorgios Giakoumakis to add Celtic's second of the night. (The Courier) external-link

Celtic youngster Karamoko Dembele could be set to switch his international allegiance to the Ivory Coast. (Scottish Sun) external-link