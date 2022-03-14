Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

Scott Parker was sent off by referee Matt Donohue after Preston's late winner

Bournemouth manager Scott Parker has been given a one-match touchline ban and fined £2,000 by the Football Association for using abusive language.

Parker admitted using abusive, insulting and improper language in the 90th minute of the 2-1 Championship defeat at Preston on Saturday, 5 March.

The 41-year-old was sent to the stands after Preston's late winner. Parker felt there was a foul in the build-up.

He will watch Tuesday's home game with Reading from the stands.

Victory over the struggling Royals will help the Cherries consolidate second place in the Championship. They are currently two points above third-placed Huddersfield Town with three games in hand.