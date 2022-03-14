Last updated on .From the section Football

Warren Feeney has managed Linfield, Ards and Bulgarian side OFC Pirin Blagoevgrad

Former Northern Ireland striker Warren Feeney has been named the new manager of Welling United.

Feeney was last in charge of Bulgarian side Pirin Blagoevgrad but left the club in December.

The 40-year-old was appointed as a Northern Ireland Under-21 coach on a short-term basis ealirer in March.

Welling are 20th in the National League South and Feeney will take charge of his first game against Hampton & Richmond on Tuesday.

He enjoyed a two-year spell in charge of Bulgarian club OFC Pirin Blagoevgrad before leaving the position in December.

The 40-year-old former Linfield player-manager led Pirin to promotion to the Bulgarian top flight last season after being appointed in November 2019, following a spell in charge of Ards.

Feeney, who won 46 international caps, was added to manager John Schofield's NI U21 staff on a short-term basis after being invited to take up the role by senior team boss Ian Baraclough.

Northern Ireland are away to Slovakia in their next Euro Under 21 qualifier on 25 March. They were due to host Russia four days later but that has been postponed after the ban placed on Russian teams competing in competitions due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.