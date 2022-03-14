Match ends, Mallorca 0, Real Madrid 3.
Real Madrid moved 10 points clear at the top of La Liga thanks to a comfortable away victory at Mallorca.
Following a goalless first half, Vinicius Jr scored 10 minutes after the restart, converting a pass from Karim Benzema to put Real ahead.
Benzema, who scored a hat-trick as Real beat Paris St-Germain 3-1 to seal a 3-2 aggregate win in the Champions League last 16, then scored twice himself.
He converted a penalty after Vinicius had been fouled and headed in a third.
When it was goalless, Mallorca came close to taking the lead but Pablo Maffeo's shot came back off the upright.
Real are 10 points clear of Sevilla with 10 La Liga games left for both sides, with arch-rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in third and fourth respectively, both a further five points behind.
On Sunday, Real face Barcelona in El Clasico at the Bernabeu.
Atletico, who face Manchester United in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at Old Trafford on Tuesday after a 1-1 draw in Spain, won the Spanish title last season, finishing two points ahead of Real.
Zinedine Zidane resigned as manager at the end of the 2020-21 campaign, before Carlo Ancelotti left Everton to return to Real after a spell in charge between 2013-15.
Despite winning the Champions League and World Club Cup in that first period with the club, Ancelotti failed to win La Liga, but is now in a very strong position to take Real to what would be their 35th Spanish title.
Line-ups
Mallorca
Formation 4-4-2
- 25Rico
- 15MaffeoBooked at 76mins
- 24Valjent
- 21RaílloBooked at 69mins
- 3Oliván
- 14Rodríguez VázquezSubstituted forNdiayeat 79'minutes
- 12BabaSubstituted forGrenierat 86'minutes
- 10SánchezSubstituted forSevillaat 68'minutes
- 17KuboSubstituted forLeeat 78'minutes
- 7Muriqi
- 22RodríguezBooked at 30minsSubstituted forPratsat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 2González
- 5Russo
- 6Grenier
- 8Sevilla
- 9Prats
- 18Costa
- 19Lee
- 20Sedlar
- 23Ndiaye
- 26Niño
- 31Román Riquelme
- 34Llabrés Expósito
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 17VázquezBooked at 52minsSubstituted forCarvajalat 70'minutes
- 6Nacho
- 4Alaba
- 23MendySubstituted forMarceloat 80'minutes
- 15ValverdeBooked at 17minsSubstituted forModricat 60'minutes
- 14CasemiroSubstituted forCamavingaat 61'minutes
- 8Kroos
- 21RodrygoSubstituted forAsensioat 71'minutes
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forat 86'minutes
- 20Vinícius JúniorBooked at 30mins
Substitutes
- 2Carvajal
- 5Vallejo
- 7E Hazard
- 10Modric
- 11Asensio
- 12Marcelo
- 13Lunin
- 18Bale
- 19Ceballos
- 22Isco
- 24Mariano
- 25Camavinga
- Referee:
- José María Sánchez Martínez
- Attendance:
- 17,191
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away15
Full Time
Second Half ends, Mallorca 0, Real Madrid 3.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Clément Grenier.
Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Offside, Real Madrid. Eduardo Camavinga tries a through ball, but Vinícius Júnior is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Vedat Muriqi (Mallorca) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Abdón Prats.
Attempt saved. Lee Kang-In (Mallorca) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Vedat Muriqi.
Post update
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Amath Ndiaye (Mallorca).
Attempt missed. Abdón Prats (Mallorca) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Brian Oliván with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Vedat Muriqi (Mallorca) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lee Kang-In (Mallorca) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Pablo Maffeo with a cross.
Corner, Mallorca. Conceded by Toni Kroos.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lee Kang-In (Mallorca) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Amath Ndiaye.
Substitution
Substitution, Mallorca. Clément Grenier replaces Iddrisu Baba.
Karim Benzema went off injured after Real Madrid had used all subs.
Goal!
Goal! Mallorca 0, Real Madrid 3. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Marcelo with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Martin Valjent.
Attempt blocked. Vedat Muriqi (Mallorca) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Maffeo with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Marcelo replaces Ferland Mendy because of an injury.