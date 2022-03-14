Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Sam Hammam with current Cardiff owner Vincent Tan pictured in 2013

Cardiff City and former owner Sam Hammam have ended their £15m legal dispute.

Hammam and present owner Vincent Tan have come to an out-of-court settlement with its terms undisclosed.

The settlement means Hammam will relinquish the club presidency and sever all ties with the Bluebirds

A joint statement said the dispute had ended "on confidential terms bringing an end to the Court proceedings between them".

"Mr Hammam has now officially stepped down as the club's life president," added the statement

The dispute is understood to have arisen around the terms and the conditions of a presidency role at the club which followed the takeover by Malaysian businessman Tan in 2010.

The matter was due to go to court in May, but that has now been averted.

Cardiff are still in litigation with former director Michael Isaacs who is suing the club and Tan, claiming his shareholding has been diluted.

Hearings in this case have already taken place and a judgement is expected soon.

Meanwhile the Court of Arbitration for Sport has has heard Cardiff's appeal against a transfer ban for failing to pay the first instalment of Emiliano Sala's £15m fee to Nantes .

The hearing took placer in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Argentine striker Sala died in a plane crash over the English Channel in January 2019 while travelling from France to join the Bluebirds.

An inquest into Sala's death is ongoing at Dorset Coroners' Court.

Nantes and Cardiff have been in dispute over transfer payments.

World football's governing body Fifa ruled Cardiff should pay the first instalment of £5.3m.

Ffifa's players' status committee also imposed a three-window transfer ban on the Championship club if they failed to pay.

After Fifa found against them, Cardiff appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.