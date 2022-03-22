National League
WokingWoking19:45WeymouthWeymouth
Venue: The Laithwaite Community Stadium

Woking v Weymouth

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport33234669294073
2Chesterfield341812460332766
3Halifax32206650232766
4Wrexham32188656302662
5Solihull Moors321610657352258
6Boreham Wood311610540231758
7Notts County33169859411857
8Grimsby331751148311756
9Bromley31158845341153
10Dag & Red331641360431752
11Torquay33138124848047
12Southend33138123744-747
13Yeovil33119133035-542
14Woking34124184648-240
15Altrincham34117165256-440
16Wealdstone33108153852-1438
17Barnet33108154158-1738
18Eastleigh33107163653-1737
19Maidenhead United3398163556-2135
20Aldershot3287173353-2031
21Weymouth3357213264-3222
22King's Lynn3356223262-3021
23Dover3315272376-53-4
