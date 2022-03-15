Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Brooke Norton-Cuffy has made 11 appearances for Lincoln since joining on loan from Arsenal in January

Lincoln City have won their appeal against the red card shown to defender Brooke Norton-Cuffy in Saturday's 2-0 League One win at AFC Wimbledon.

The Arsenal loanee, 18, was sent off for violent conduct following an off-the-ball incident with Lee Brown.

If unsuccessful, Norton-Cuffy's three-match ban would have been upheld.

Instead, he will now be available for Tuesday's game at leaders Rotherham, Saturday's home match with Sunderland and the trip to Shrewsbury on 26 March.

The Imps are currently 16th in League One, eight points clear of the relegation zone.