Sportscene Predictions: Can Laura McGhie beat Allan Preston?

Amy Irons

There's no Amy Irons this week, but can her BBC Scotland's The Nine colleague Laura McGhie get the better of the pundits in her place?

Allan Preston is the one taking on the challenge of forecasting the outcomes of the weekend's Scottish Premiership games. A correct score is worth 40 points, with a correct result worth 10.

Laura McGhieAllan Preston
Aberdeen v Hibernian2-21-1
Celtic v Ross County2-02-0
Hearts v Livingston1-02-0
St Johnstone v Motherwell1-21-1
St Mirren v Dundee United0-21-1
Dundee v Rangers (Sun)0-30-3

All games at 15:00 GMT on Saturday unless stated

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

PunditScore
Chris Iwelumo170 & 50
Neil Alexander100
Richard Foster80 & 50
Kris Doolan80
Richard Gordon70
Stuart Kettlewell70
Craig Levein70
Rory Loy70 & 60
James McFadden70
Michael Stewart70
Charlie Adam60
Tam Cowan60
Julie Fleeting60
Stuart Cosgrove50
Mark Hateley50
Willie Miller50
Leanne Crichton40 & 20
Kenny Miller40
Steven Thompson40
Rachel Corsie30
Allan Preston30
Craig Easton20
Marvin Bartley10
Derek Ferguson10
Total scores
Amy1310
Pundits1530
Amy v Pundits
P28W12D3L13

