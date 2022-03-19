Sportscene Predictions: Can Laura McGhie beat Allan Preston?
There's no Amy Irons this week, but can her BBC Scotland's The Nine colleague Laura McGhie get the better of the pundits in her place?
Allan Preston is the one taking on the challenge of forecasting the outcomes of the weekend's Scottish Premiership games. A correct score is worth 40 points, with a correct result worth 10.
|Laura McGhie
|Allan Preston
|Aberdeen v Hibernian
|2-2
|1-1
|Celtic v Ross County
|2-0
|2-0
|Hearts v Livingston
|1-0
|2-0
|St Johnstone v Motherwell
|1-2
|1-1
|St Mirren v Dundee United
|0-2
|1-1
|Dundee v Rangers (Sun)
|0-3
|0-3
All games at 15:00 GMT on Saturday unless stated
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22
|Pundit
|Score
|Chris Iwelumo
|170 & 50
|Neil Alexander
|100
|Richard Foster
|80 & 50
|Kris Doolan
|80
|Richard Gordon
|70
|Stuart Kettlewell
|70
|Craig Levein
|70
|Rory Loy
|70 & 60
|James McFadden
|70
|Michael Stewart
|70
|Charlie Adam
|60
|Tam Cowan
|60
|Julie Fleeting
|60
|Stuart Cosgrove
|50
|Mark Hateley
|50
|Willie Miller
|50
|Leanne Crichton
|40 & 20
|Kenny Miller
|40
|Steven Thompson
|40
|Rachel Corsie
|30
|Allan Preston
|30
|Craig Easton
|20
|Marvin Bartley
|10
|Derek Ferguson
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|1310
|Pundits
|1530
|Amy v Pundits
|P28
|W12
|D3
|L13