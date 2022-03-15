Chelsea withdraw request to play FA Cup tie with Middlesbrough played behind closed doors

Chelsea have withdrawn a request for Saturday's FA Cup tie at Middlesbrough to be played behind closed doors, the Football Association says.

The Premier League side are not allowed to sell ticketsexternal-link for any matches after the government froze the assets of Russian owner Roman Abramovich.

Chelsea initially made the request "for matters of sporting integrity".

"After constructive talks between the FA and Chelsea, the club has agreed to remove their request," the FA said.

"The FA remains in ongoing discussions with Chelsea, the Premier League and the government to find a solution that would enable both Chelsea fans to attend games and away fans to attend Stamford Bridge, while ensuring sanctions are respected."

Chelsea said it was "grateful for the FA's continuing efforts to help us find a solution".

