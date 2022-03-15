Manchester United lose to Atletico Madrid: 'Watershed moment for Old Trafford bosses'

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Man Utd players
Manchester United did not create enough clear-cut chances against Atletico Madrid

Manchester United's limitations were laid bare as Atletico Madrid did a classic Champions League number on them to snuff out their slender hopes of success for another season.

United's limitations mean a last-16 exit is about par for the course given their current reduced status. And those limitations mean their only hope of anything resembling salvation from this mess of a campaign rest on finishing in the Premier League's top four.

It will also be the measure of whether the experiment of handing Ralf Rangnick the levers of control can be judged a success - albeit a very qualified one - because if United do not overhaul Arsenal or any other contenders, then it must be deemed a failure.

Manchester United are currently a point behind Arsenal, who lie fourth, but have played three games more and do not present a convincing case that they can climb that particular hill.

In an ironic twist, just as United's players trudged off after a 1-0 defeat that carried every hallmark and characteristic of Diego Simeone's streetwise Atletico, television screens at Old Trafford were showing images of Ajax coach Erik ten Hag.

Here was the visionary touted by many as the ideal candidate to drag United out of their current no-man's land, but who had just presided over Ajax's own last-16 exit after a home loss to Benfica. Ten Hag has a track record but hardly comes with a guarantee.

This had the feeling of a watershed moment for those in charge at Manchester United.

Yes, we have all seen this movie before with Atletico Madrid. They defend magnificently. They spoil with well-practised dark arts, then dig you on the counter-attack before dropping deep and erecting the sort of defensive barricade on which so many have floundered over the years.

United were full of effort but showed little guile. Once the early storm had blown itself out and Renan Lodi headed what would prove to be the decisive goal, the beneficiary of non-existent marking, Atletico had United pretty much where they wanted them.

Ralf Rangnick
Ralf Rangnick is very unlikely to be United's manager next season

It does help to have defenders who seem to live for being under pressure and penned in their own penalty area, plus a world-class keeper in Jan Oblak happy to use every part of his anatomy to defy opponents, whether it is his face to stop Anthony Elanga or a giant claw to save brilliantly from Raphael Varane late on.

United's main hope, as it has been for some time, is to cross fingers and hope for a moment of individual brilliance. Cristiano Ronaldo provided it with a hat-trick to beat Tottenham on Saturday. There was no such impact here and out went United, running short of ideas and invention long before the inevitable conclusion.

United's place in the domestic and European order is clear for everyone to see. They are also-rans at home and abroad.

Ronaldo started in a blaze of tricks but fizzled out. Bruno Fernandes threatened to influence but, as usual, descended into spending too much time bickering with officials - all while Atletico set the familiar traps plucked straight from the Simeone playbook.

And in Harry Maguire, Manchester United have a captain playing with an air of desperation. His dawdling, panicky play in possession resulted in frequent groans around Old Trafford. His removal to applause - as he was replaced by veteran Juan Mata late on - was a signal both of his struggles and of Rangnick's own desperate straits.

Manchester United's fans, plenty of them anyway, do not trust Maguire on the ball and it often seems as if he does not trust himself either, his confidence clearly fragile.

It is to be hoped United's decision makers will use this loss to crystallise thoughts on several matters - but mainly who will be manager next season.

This process has to have started already and no-one could seriously suggest Rangnick will be anything more elevated than the consultancy role proposed for him next season.

In his defence, United's failure can hardly all be placed at his door. The rot had set in long before his arrival to succeed the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Norwegian's appointment itself a sign of sentimentality and limited ambition, phrases that would never see the light of day at Manchester City and Liverpool as they streak so far ahead of United.

Will Thomas Tuchel feature in United's thoughts amid the turmoil at Chelsea? If not, he should. Mauricio Pochettino's reputation took a hit with Paris St-Germain's capitulation at Real Madrid while Ten Hag's Ajax were shocked by Benfica.

Too many players seem discontented or not good enough. Whoever the new manager, he faces a mammoth task.

Edinson Cavani graced Old Trafford with presence in the second half but is playing out time. Will Ronaldo fancy the Europa League for the finale to his magnificent career?

As United flailed, Atletico celebrated. Simeone has done it again. As he did to Liverpool at this stage of the Champions League two years ago.

He sprinted straight down to the Stretford End and off at the final whistle, some Manchester United fans doing themselves no credit whatsoever by hurling drinks and objects at the Argentine.

Simeone seemed spectacularly unconcerned and later emerged smiling in the directors' box posing for pictures with fans, saving a grin of particularly high wattage for a supporter who directed some old-fashioned verbal disapproval in his direction.

Simeone and Atletico go on into the last eight again while Manchester United contemplate a future riddled with uncertainty.

That future starts now. Manchester United's hierarchy must get this right after getting so much wrong.

Comments

Join the conversation

95 comments

  • Comment posted by Blusea, today at 23:53

    Many of the players are inconsistent and are just or below average. The game has changed and different than it used to be during the years of SAF.
    The board of Man U needs to realize the above and outline a plan to build a solid team, even if it requires not winning a trophy for 3 - 4 years. Trying to do quick fix will almost always backfire. Just my own opinion.

  • Comment posted by GaryBaldy, today at 23:52

    As a die hard Liverpool fan who lives 5 minutes from Anfield.......its glorious how the tables have turned....arch rivals Liverpool and city rivals Man City both leading the way....damn you lot must be fuming and feel so bitter 🤣🤯

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 23:52

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by nutty, today at 23:52

    Harry Maguire played like a pub team Centre Half. He has to go ASAP.

  • Comment posted by Rob Bonner, today at 23:51

    Manchester United are always on the hunt for more famous players. It wouldn't surprise me if they put in a bid for the whole of the Liverpool squad.

  • Comment posted by Dain_Bramaged, today at 23:50

    Its really not the fault of the owners. They have spent vast sums of money as demanded by the fans. They have appointed the likes of Solkjaer as per demands of the fans. Trouble is, you have players like Rashford, who seems more concerned with being virtuous off the pitch than a hero on it. Overrated also rans like Magurie and Pogba(apparently he's world class Im told) past it players like Cavani.

  • Comment posted by FFC MITRO, today at 23:50

    Another Man U HYS?

  • Comment posted by One4All, today at 23:50

    No chance of winning any match while Maguire is still in the lineup...

  • Comment posted by Salmanorguk, today at 23:49

    We deserved to go out, and those “fans” bottling Simeone were pathetic.

    Fernandes moaning rather than playing, Maguire playing rather than watching, an attack form of tired paycheck mercenaries and this is the result.

    We are now the Liverpool of the 90s and 00s - probably worse - as they had constant cup success.

    However itll be Ragnick who gets blamed.

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 23:49

    10 years on and a billion pounds spent on players and they have actually gone backwards, getting further and further behind. If Klopp or Pep went in now even they wouldn't be able to turn this brightly painted but empty oil tanker around in less than 3 years.

  • Comment posted by Des Wigwam, today at 23:48

    We are total 💩 💩 💩 💩, Good Night

  • Comment posted by 69-4T, today at 23:48

    Gary Neville, what are you saying mate? You still doubt Mr Micah Richards hard truth about United? 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Kanuk, today at 23:48

    In 2018 the Glaziers, Woodward and the board decided that the players would be in control. JM tried to discipline Pogba, Martial and a few more players. JM in my opinion gave up and pushed until he was fired. Now Man U will hire another manager. But it will not matter who they hire, if theY do not allow him to be the BOSS!!!

  • Comment posted by Patrick, today at 23:48

    And to think Phil was was writing about Ole winning the league preseason.

  • Comment posted by kingsley, today at 23:48

    United should target Simeone, Allegri or Mancini

  • Comment posted by MY WORD IS FINAL, today at 23:47

    Ha ha ha! This is so funny, it’s making my conkers ache! All those Utd fans are probably just about back on the M25 by now. A long way to go, just to get pumped again. Ha ha ha! What a shower of shiitake mushrooms.

  • Comment posted by angndax, today at 23:47

    2nd HYS?? Not sure I was finished with the first one.

    Apparently the love in is over though, article written through streaming tears of reality, took your time LOL

  • Comment posted by Cake, today at 23:47

    Ohhh, the Utd fans aren’t going to like this, Phil! Who do you think you are, Jeremy Kyle, criticising their lifestyle choice and trashing their only hope in life of personal achievement because of their choice of football team?

  • Comment posted by LFCFAN_TX, today at 23:47

    One problem is their collective blinkered outlook. To quote Scholes after the game; "we're Man Utd. We should be able to get any manager we want." Those days are gone, squire. You've got fires to put out and you're mismanaged from top to bottom.

  • Comment posted by fair1, today at 23:46

    Doesn't this just prove what everyone knew, bar from the obsessed media, that there was always only 3 decent english teams in the Champions League this season!
    Nice of LFC to ensure AM qualified so arrogant MU fans could really get to see how well LFC performed to against what they saw as easy teams

