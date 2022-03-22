Keira Walsh started Manchester City's FA Cup quarter-final win over Everton on Sunday

Most people would know if they were making their 200th appearance for the club they have supported since childhood - but not Keira Walsh.

The England midfielder became just the second female player to pick up a double century of appearances for Manchester City last week when she lined up in the 2-0 win over Reading.

And Walsh has reached the milestone at the tender age of 24.

"I didn't actually know before the game. I knew I was close to 200 but I didn't want to say 'oh girls, I think it's my 200th' just in case it wasn't," she told BBC Sport.

"After the game I forgot again and Janine Beckie came up to me and was like 'you do know it was your 200th appearance?' We got in a huddle at the end and the girls all said some nice words which was great."

Walsh made her debut as a teenager in 2014 and only club legend Steph Houghton, 33, has made more appearances for City.

The Rochdale-born player, who often stays out of the limelight, has won every domestic trophy with City too, including the Women's Super League, three FA Cups and four League Cups.

Walsh, who once named two of her goldfish after former City strikers Shaun Goater and Nicolas Anelka, added: "My mum and dad come to every City game and have travelled a lot - even when I was younger. They made a lot of sacrifices so I think it was a proud moment for them.

"Once I got home and all the emotions settled down, it was nice to look through all the messages I had off my team-mates and people I'd played with in the past."

'There's not one way to lead'

Keira Walsh with Manchester City full-back Lucy Bronze after winning the FA Cup in 2017

Walsh broke through under former City boss Nick Cushing and has developed into one of the best defensive midfielders in the country.

Her consistency and ability to dictate games has made her a fan favourite but Walsh said she had to develop her game tactically and her dad has ensured she always remains grounded.

"When you're younger you just love playing the game," she added. "You have tactics but it's not as clearly set out. The way we play now... it is so meticulous and it's really tactical.

"I didn't struggle with it when I first came in, but I was so used to having a free role and roaming around. It's not like that in senior football.

"It was less about me getting on the ball and more about helping open up spaces for my team-mates."

Despite her age, Walsh is regarded a senior player at City but she had to learn how to stand out in a squad packed with internationally-recognised stars.

"When I was younger I was so competitive, so sometimes the way I said things wouldn't come out great. I did a lot of work with a psychologist in the past - I worked on trying to control that," said Walsh.

"You look at the likes of Steph Houghton and Lucy Bronze - there's not one way to lead. You can draw from a little bit of each player who has been at the top. That's something I've had to focus on.

"When I play for England I'm probably a little bit quieter but I try to lead with the way I play. At City it's a bit different. I'm not more comfortable, but I have 200 appearances so I do feel like if something needs to be said, I can say it."

'I had to grow up fast in this position'

Keira Walsh and manager Gareth Taylor show off the Women's League Cup trophy to fans at the Etihad Stadium

The expectations on Walsh are much bigger now.

She is a mainstay in the England team and a constant under Gareth Taylor at Manchester City.

"I'm my own biggest critic and if I've had a bad performance I know myself, nobody needs to tells me," said Walsh.

"Even from a young age, the number six position I play in is so important to the way we play at City, so I knew I always had to be at the top of my game.

"I remember being 19 and playing in the League Cup final and I had to receive the ball on the edge of my box with Kelly Smith - potentially the best-ever England player - pressing me.

"I had to grow up fast playing in that position. Nick Cushing gave me room to learn and grow from my mistakes. That's something I've always appreciated."

Securing a Champions League qualification spot is the priority for City in the WSL this season.

But Walsh said the team are "relishing" the challenge and it is made even more exciting by their rivalry with Manchester United, who are also chasing a top-three finish.

"People have always kind of overlooked us a little bit," she added. "We don't mind that, we don't mind being the chasers or the underdogs. That's something we relish.

"We know what we need to do and how to get there. We just need to keep building and keep pushing."