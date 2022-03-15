Last updated on .From the section Football

Tom Strawbridge's goal was his first this season for Guernsey FC

Tom Strawbridge's stoppage-time header saw 10-man Guernsey FC come from a goal down with five minutes to go to win 2-1 at Chalfont St Peter.

Isaac Monene's close-range finish after half-an-hour had put the hosts ahead.

Guernsey's Jacob Fallaize was sent off with 19 minutes left, but Chalfont had Fabien Etienne sent off 12 minutes later allowing Ross Allen to level from the penalty spot soon after.

Strawbridge rose highest at the back post to send home a 92nd-minute corner.

The victory for Tony Vance's Guernsey side ended a two-game losing streak having been beaten by leaders Bracknell Town and third-placed Hanwell Town.

It moves the Green Lions up to 13th place in Isthmian League South Central - 12 points above the automatic relegation places - with the islanders having at least two games in hand on the teams around them.