Truro City's Andrew Neal took his league goals tally to 14 this season

Truro City fell to a disappointing 3-1 home defeat by 17th-placed Salisbury in the Southern Premier South.

Abdulai Bell-Baggie finished well to put the visitors ahead after just seven minutes, before team-mate Josh Sommerton's excellent long-range strike 20 minutes later put Salisbury 2-0 up.

Andrew Neal got a goal back for Truro after an hour having seen his side have two penalty claims turned down.

But Charlie Davis' penalty with 19 minutes left sealed victory.

The loss in Truro's first game for 10 days leaves the White Tigers ninth in the table, 10 points off the play-off places with three games in hand.