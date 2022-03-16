Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Timothee Dieng has scored three goals in his past six Exeter City appearances

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor says he will try to keep in-form midfielder Timothee Dieng as fit as possible.

The 29-year-old scored both goals in Exeter's 2-1 win over Crawley Town as the Grecians maintained their pursuit of promotion from League Two.

The summer signing has now scored 12 goals in 37 games for City this season.

"I've got to keep him fit. I've got to know when to play him and know when to keep him on the pitch - he does so much work," Taylor told BBC Radio Devon.

"I speak to the players as much as I possibly can, so I know how they're feeling going into games and I know some of them are at a little bit of a low physically at the moment. Then their minds can seep of all endeavour and energy as well."

Dieng moved to Exeter from Southend in the summer and only four outfield players have played more League Two games for City this season than the Frenchman.

With leading striker Sam Nombe sidelined after sustaining another hamstring injury Taylor is keen to ensure he does not lose another key player.

"He's so important. Without Sam Stubbs on the pitch and Sam Nombe on the pitch you can't afford to lose Tim Dieng as well," Taylor said.

"But it's another two goals to his tally, and the pleasing aspect was I actually felt Cheick Diabate shored us up a little bit, showed his power and his desire to defend and Kyle Taylor got some match minutes as well.

"As always we'll assess the group moving forward. We might have Sam Stubbs available as well."