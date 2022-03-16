Last updated on .From the section Rochdale

Rochdale were relegated from League One last season after finishing one point from safety

Rochdale have been charged with alleged breaches of English Football League regulations.

The charge follows an investigation into an attempted takeover of the club by Morton House MGT in July 2021.

The EFL said it had also charged a "number of other individuals", having "comprehensively reviewed" the relevant issues.

"The multiple matters will now be referred to an Independent Disciplinary Commission," the EFL added.

Rochdale are currently 17th in League Two, having been relegated last season.

The club said they had external-link "fully co-operated with the EFL at every stage of their investigation and will continue to do so, having already provided the EFL with a considerable volume of their evidence".

They added: "The club will now consider its legal position with regards to the charges. No further comment will be made at this moment in time."

It was alleged last summer that Morton House attempted a takeover of the club without EFL approval.

In August Morton House decided to sell its shares in Rochdale and formally withdraw from the league's approval process.

At the time, the EFL said it would "continue to work with Rochdale AFC as we collectively seek to ensure a successful and sustainable long-term future for the club and all those associated with it, particularly its players, staff, and supporters".

The following month, Rochdale said there had been no contact with Morton House, but promised to assist the EFL with its investigation.

The league said on Wednesday: "The EFL has been considering whether the club, any official, any relevant person(s) and/or any other persons involved complied with the requirements of the regulations in respect of the acquisition of shares in the club in July 2021.

"Having comprehensively reviewed the relevant issues, the EFL has now determined there is sufficient evidence to justify issuing various charges of misconduct."