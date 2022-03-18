Bottom side Dundee & 11th-placed St Johnstone are split by a point at the foot of the Scottish Premiership - but how realistic is guaranteed safety?

While more than half of the Scottish Premiership is embroiled in a seven-team scrap for a top-six spot, the bottom two have gradually become more distant from the rest.

Just one point and one spot splits bottom side Dundee and St Johnstone, with current 10th-placed club Aberdeen a sizeable eight points in the distance.

With eight games remaining and 24 points to play for, it is still mathematically possible for both Tayside clubs to haul themselves to guaranteed safety - but just how realistic is it?

Here, BBC Scotland examines why it isn't looking likely - and that's putting it mildly.

Title-contending form required

Quite simply, Dundee and St Johnstone need to perform at a title-challenging level to have any hope of getting out the bottom two. Here come the numbers that back that up.

As it stands, Aberdeen - who sit on 32 points - are set to finish the season on a minimum of 40 if their current points-per-game (PPG) ratio of 1.07 averages itself out for the rest of the campaign.

With the bottom two's goal difference far inferior than the Pittodrie side's, St Johnstone and Dundee would need to earn 17 and 18 points respectively from their remaining eight games to overtake Jim Goodwin's side.

That would mean a PPG ratio of 2.12 for the Perth side. Mark McGhee's men would need to reach 2.25.

That kind of average over the course of a 38-game season could see you challenging for the title, with current leaders Celtic boasting 2.43 PPG and nearest challengers Rangers on 2.33.

In fact, if the bottom two's current averages play out as they are until the end of the season, the current 10th-placed side wouldn't be required to pick up another point to guarantee survival.

With three games to play before the split, that's a sobering thought for both sides.

So who's finishing bottom?

It is still hard to believe that Callum Davidson's St Johnstone are even in this debate.

A year hasn't yet passed since they completed a historic domestic cup double. In August, they drew 1-1 away to Galatasaray and LASK in their attempt to qualify for a European group stage.

Seven months on, the best they can realistically hope for is a relegation play-off spot. The reason for that is they simply do not score enough goals.

Davidson's side are on course to match a Premiership record for the fewest goals scored in a season. That unwanted mark is already held by the McDiarmid Park club, who finished eighth in 2010-11 despite scoring just 23 goals.

The positive for Davidson is that only five teams have conceded fewer goals. However, without scoring, they won't win games.

A woeful tally of 18 after 30 matches has the Perth side bottom of the scoring charts, as does their shots on target total of 76 - 22 fewer than Dundee's 98.

Dundee's goalscoring is also poor, but their main issues lie in defence. The Dens Park side have shipped the most goals (51) in the league and have faced the most shots on target - a total of 161, averaging out at five per game.

When it appeared they were perhaps showing signs of a revival - winning away to Hearts to move two points clear of the bottom before victory at Peterhead booked a Scottish Cup quarter-final place - they sacked James McPake.

McGhee was appointed as his successor, a decision that went down like a lead balloon with the majority of Dundee fans and they have subsequently picked up just two points from five games under the former Aberdeen and Motherwell boss.

Both bottom sides have back-to-back home games to come in their final three games before the split, with St Johnstone's looking more favourable on paper.

Davidson's men host Motherwell and Livingston before a trip to face leaders Celtic, while Dundee welcome champions Rangers and Aberdeen before a derby away t Dundee United - but you can expect this to go to the wire.

'Straight shoot-out between bottom two' - analysis

Former Dundee forward Rory Loy on BBC Sportsound

It's absolutely a straight shoot-out now between Dundee and St Johnstone for the play-off spot. It's an absolute scrap to stay in the division. The hope of getting out of the bottom two has evaporated for them.

Former Scotland centre-back Willie Miller on BBC Sportsound

It's been a struggle for Dundee. They could be well tailed off by now, but thankfully, from their point of view, it's been a struggle for St Johnstone as well. It's a slog-out now, two teams going at it. It's St Johnstone or Dundee for the drop - the other teams are too strong.