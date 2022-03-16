Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Caolan Boyd-Munce joined Middlesbrough from Birmingham City in January

Middlesbrough's Caolan Boyd-Munce has been handed his first Northern Ireland senior call-up after injured Matty Kennedy pulled out of the friendlies against Luxembourg and Hungary.

Boyd-Munce, 22, has made 19 appearances for the under-21 side.

The Belfast-born midfielder joined Boro from Birmingham City in January and marked his debut by scoring in an FA Cup tie against Mansfield.

Northern Ireland visit Luxembourg on 25 March and host Hungary four days later.

Aberdeen midfielder Kennedy, who has three caps, was recalled by manager Ian Baraclough when the squad was announced earlier this week after missing the first half of this season with a back injury.