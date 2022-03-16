Last updated on .From the section Notts County

Harry Arter - who has 19 international caps - played six games on loan at Charlton earlier this season

Notts County have signed midfielder Harry Arter from neighbours Nottingham Forest on loan until May.

The 32-year-old Republic of Ireland international joins a County side who are eighth in the National League.

He spent the first part of this season on loan at Charlton Athletic.

"This move was instigated by Harry himself, which demonstrates his character and determination to play competitive football," boss Ian Burchnall told the County website.

"We'd like to thank Forest for their cooperation in making the deal happen.

"We'll obviously have to build Harry's minutes gradually initially but with so many games coming up in quick succession we're confident he'll be up to speed quickly and will be a big help to us."

Arter played more than 300 games for Bournemouth during a decade on the south coast, before joining Forest in 2020.

But he has only made 14 appearances for Forest, the most recent in a 1-0 FA Cup win over Cardiff in January 2021.