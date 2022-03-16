Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

The Edinburgh derby Scottish Cup semi-final between Hearts and Hibernian will be live on BBC One Scotland at 12:15 BST on Saturday 16 April.

The following day, Celtic face Rangers at 14:00, with highlights from the game on BBC Scotland that evening.

Tickets for both matches will range from £8 to £35.

It is the first time the Glasgow and Edinburgh clubs have all made it to the last four together.

Hearts beat their Edinburgh rivals 5-1 in the 2012 final and got the better of Hibs in the semi-final two years ago and in 2006.

Hibs, the 2016 winners, were beaten in the final by St Johnstone last year.

Celtic, with a record 40 wins in the competition, are aiming for a seventh success since 2011, while Rangers last lifted the trophy in 2009.