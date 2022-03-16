Last updated on .From the section Wales

Wales will be one game away from a first World Cup appearance since 1958 if they beat Austria at the Cardiff City Stadium

Wales will play a friendly against the Czech Republic, Sweden or Scotland on Tuesday, 29 March.

Their opponents will depend on Wales' result against Austria in their World Cup play-off semi-final on Thursday, 24 March.

If Wales are victorious, they will host the loser of the Czech Republic's World Cup play-off semi-final against Sweden.

But if they lose, Robert Page's men will welcome Scotland to Cardiff City Stadium.

The winner of Wales and Austria's semi-final had been due to face the winner of Scotland against Ukraine on 29 March but, because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, that game has been postponed.

Scotland and Ukraine's fixture is now expected to be played in June, with the play-off final set to follow in the same month.

Poland had been scheduled to play Russia on 24 March, but have been given a bye into a final with Czech Republic or Sweden.

As a result, Poland will face Scotland in a friendly at Hampden on 24 March.

The Football of Association of Wales said in a statement: "The Football Association of Wales is pleased to announce that in a show of support to our friends in Ukraine, Cymru [Wales] will play an international challenge match on Tuesday, 29 March (KO 19.45 BST) at Cardiff City Stadium to raise funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

"Tickets for the game go on sale to The Red Wall from 10:00 BST on Friday, 18 March and fans will be able to add an optional donation to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal when purchasing their ticket.

"The Cymru men's national team will be making a donation to the appeal and the DEC will also run a bucket collection at Cardiff City Stadium. Any profit made by the FAW from the staging of the match will also be donated."