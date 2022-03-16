Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Pogba came on as a second-half substitute in United's Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba says his home was burgled during his side's Champions League game against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

The Frenchman came on after 67 minutes in the 1-0 defeat by the Spanish side that saw United go out in the last 16.

Pogba said external-link "our family's worst nightmare was realised when our home was broken into ... while our babies were sleeping in their bedroom".

He has offered a reward to "anyone who has a clue to help us".

Pogba has been at United since re-joining the Old Trafford club in a then-world record £89m transfer from Juventus in 2016.

The 29-year-old's contract with the club runs out in the summer.

"My wife and I rushed home not knowing if our children were safe and unharmed," added Pogba.

"As a father there is no feeling worse in this world than not being able to protect your children and I sincerely hope that no-one ever has to feel what I felt last night."

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo was injured when he tried to fight off a gang of intruders during a break-in over the Christmas period.

And, in January, the wife of Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof said her family were the subject of a break-in while the centre-back played against Brentford.

Manchester United are working with all their players to review and strengthen security at home.