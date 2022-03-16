Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Steve Evans joins Stevenage after two-and-a-half seasons in charge at Gillingham

Stevenage have parted company with manager Paul Tisdale and appointed Steve Evans as his successor.

The club sit 22nd in League Two and three points above the relegation places after a nine-match winless run.

Tisdale joined in November and won three of 19 league matches in charge.

"Paul has worked tirelessly for us since he joined but we have won three points from the last nine games to drop into a relegation fight," chairman Phil Wallace told the club website.

"With nine games to go, we have to change our fortunes and we are hoping Steve will do that."

Former Leeds United and Peterborough United boss Evans left Gillingham in January after guiding the League One side to back-to-back 10th-place finishes.

Evans has managed 570 games in the EFL and guided Rotherham United to the Championship in 2014.