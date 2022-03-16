Last updated on .From the section Edinburgh City

Gary Naysmith leaves Edinburgh City fourth in League 2

Gary Naysmith has been sacked by Edinburgh City after a year in charge despite having the club on course for the Scottish League 2 play-offs.

City are four games unbeaten in fourth - three points clear of Stenhousemuir - having won 12 of 29 matches.

Former Scotland defender and Queen of the South boss Naysmith was appointed on a three-year deal last March.

City, who finished runners-up in the last two seasons, thanked Naysmith for his "commitment to the club".