Vitality Women's FA Cup quarter-final: Ipswich Town v West Ham United Venue: Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe Date: Sunday, 20 March Kick-off: 12:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app from 12:20 GMT, with full match commentary on BBC Radio Suffolk

Ipswich Town manager Joe Sheehan believes their FA Cup quarter-final tie at home to West Ham United has all the hallmarks of a giantkilling in the making.

The BBC Sport cameras will be in attendance when the lowest-ranked team left in the competition take on the Women's Super League side and 2019 runners-up at their "unique" home ground in Felixstowe, with a sell-out crowd hoping to give them an edge.

"It will be just like your typical David versus Goliath cup tie," Sheehan told BBC Sport.

"It'll be a non-league ground with volunteer staff, an enthusiastic crowd, who snapped up all the tickets in less than 24 hours and could've probably sold it out four or five times over, small changing rooms, a tricky pitch that's still unpredictable, even for us, and an opponent who have prepared so hard and are just really excited for the occasion."

If Sheehan sounds a confident man heading into his club's first appearance in the last eight, he has every reason to be.

Ipswich sit top of the third-tier National League Southern Premier Division, four points ahead of Oxford United with six games to play and just one defeat all season.

Their run to the quarter-finals has seen them go "under the radar" in Sheehan's own words, beating sides from the same level before edging past fellow Southern Premier promotion contenders Southampton in the fifth round on penalties after a dramatic 1-1 draw.

Looking to reach 'world-leading' levels

But Ipswich are no strangers to taking on top flight opponents in the FA Cup, having drawn Manchester City in the fifth round in 2020.

While a 10-0 defeat at the Academy Stadium to the eventual trophy winners may sound like a mismatch on paper, Sheehan knows it came at a very different stage of his squad's development.

Midfielder Lucy O'Brien netted Ipswich's fourth-round winner at Newcastle United and also scored in the fifth-round shootout win against Southampton

"I think we had about seven players under the age of 19 in our starting XI and a couple of 16 and 17-year-olds too, so the gulf in experience, physicality and quality was huge," he said.

"It was obviously a very, very difficult day but one we reflected on and gave us an idea of what 'world-leading' looks like.

"Since then, we've been able to work towards what we hope can be as close to that as possible. We've still got the same squad, the same group of players, we're a couple more years on in terms of experience, age and physical development.

"It's going to be really exciting to see where we're at now compared to then, and also being drawn at home against a top-tier side too."

A familiar foe for Sheehan

Ipswich are one of only two clubs outside the top flight to make the quarter-finals - alongside Championship side Coventry United, who face Arsenal on Friday.

Drawing West Ham will have added personal significance for 33-year-old Sheehan, who grew up and coached in east London before being appointed Ipswich manager in 2019.

"They're a familiar side for sure," he said. "I was born in Dagenham, grew up in Hornchurch and my parents still live less than a mile from where West Ham play and where I watched their game only last weekend.

"I know a lot about what they do and what they're trying to do, and it certainly adds a bit extra compared to if we drew a side who are three or four hours' drive away.

"Having grown up in that area, it definitely adds some extra spice which is nice. I was just hoping to avoid Chelsea, Man City and Arsenal away in the draw, as we wanted a home tie, and we feel a side like West Ham is a great tie for us.

"We know how difficult it will be, but we've got a chance."

And how can Sheehan and his players plot an upset against the side from his old neighbourhood?

"We'll have to prepare really well, something actually I think we've had a great opportunity to do even better compared to some of our league fixtures, with the access to footage and being able to watch West Ham's games," he said.

"But we'll also have to concentrate, be organised, be prepared to spend lots of time without the ball, and have a bit of luck with a roaring crowd behind us.

"West Ham are a complex side to face in what they do, but if we can stay in the game and get the odd break, who knows what can happen?"

Sheehan will point towards the 62 goals his side have scored in 20 league games so far this season, with 25 of those coming from strikers Zoe Barratt and Natasha Thomas, and the "springboard" league form will provide going into the tie.

"We've been trying to raise the bar in terms of our level of performances in the past three or four weeks," he said. "The cup certainly hasn't felt like a distraction, I'm not one for not talking about it while there's been other games to play.

"I haven't stopped the players from doing so as we hope it can carry us through to some great league form and fingers crossed, promotion to the Championship come the end of the season."