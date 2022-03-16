Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Striker Chris Martin has agreed a 12-month contract extension with Bristol City until June 2023.

Martin, 33, has scored nine Championship goals in 37 appearances so far this season for the Robins.

"I'm keen to continue contributing so we finish as high up the table as possible so we head into next season with some momentum," he said.

Former Norwich City and Derby County striker Martin joined on a free transfer in September 2020.