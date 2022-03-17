Marc Guehi: England call up Crystal Palace defender for friendlies

Marc Guehi in action for England Under-21s
Marc Guehi captained England Under-21s during the previous international break

England have called up uncapped Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi for the friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast this month.

Palace midfielder Conor Gallagher, Arsenal defender Ben White and Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope have been recalled by manager Gareth Southgate.

Defender Kyle Walker and forwards Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have been left out.

England face Switzerland on 26 March and Ivory Coast on 29 March at Wembley.

Guehi, a 21-year-old Ivory Coast-born centre-back, has played in all but one of Palace's 29 Premier League games this season since joining from Chelsea last summer.

"He's had a really consistent season - really impressed on and off the ball," said Southgate.

"In the biggest games he has been very calm. He's a junior World Cup winner."

Injuries ruled out Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell and Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips, while Manchester United's Luke Shaw is the only recognised left-back in the squad.

England have never played Ivory Coast at senior level and the match will be their first against non-European opposition since November 2018.

England will play four Nations League games in June, with trips to Hungary and Germany followed by a repeat of the Euro 2020 final at home to Italy and a home game against Hungary.

Short presentational grey line

Goalkeepers: Nick Pope, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Coady, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Ben White.

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse.

Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Raheem Sterling.

Short presentational grey line

Southgate said the omission of Manchester City defender Walker, who has won 65 caps, will not harm his chances of playing at this year's Word Cup.

"I had a chat with Kyle. We felt this was an opportunity to have a look at the two younger full-backs. These young full-backs are exciting," said Southgate.

"We know all there is to know about Kyle. He's a very important player and he'll be back with us in June.

"We are very happy with what he's done. He's been a huge part of the progress we've made with this team and you can see in the biggest matches with Manchester City this year he's still been a key player for them."

Sancho has scored three goals in 23 games for England and was part of the squad that reached the final of last summer's European Championships.

He was also overlooked for England's most recent games, World Cup qualifying wins over San Marino and Albania in November.

"Jadon's performances have improved at Manchester United, but it is an area where we have big competition for places," said Southgate.

"You just have to look at the other attacking players in the squad: Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Phil Foden."

Southgate said "there wasn't a chance we weren't going to call up" Manchester United defender Harry Maguire despite criticism of his recent performances.

"He's one of our best centre-backs," Southgate added. "I always get criticised for being inconsistent but there are nuances. We have more competition in the wide areas."

Analysis

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer

Maguire can consider himself very fortunate to retain Southgate's faith given his current dreadful form for United, although team-mate Rashford has paid the price for his decline.

Maguire must be under no illusion that he is anything like an automatic choice given the inclusion of Guehi and the presence of White.

AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori arguably had stronger claims than United captain Maguire in present circumstances and it seems loyalty rather than form keeps Maguire in Southgate's thoughts.

Gallagher will also hope to get another chance after his outstanding form under manager Patrick Vieira at Palace.

Sancho has shown signs of coming to terms with life at Old Trafford in recent weeks, but clearly must do more to impress Southgate and regain his place in the squad.

Comments

Join the conversation

351 comments

  • Comment posted by MountainAsh, today at 14:09

    Maguire? MAGUIRE?? Is Southgate blind or what.

    • Reply posted by BarmbyArmy, today at 14:23

      BarmbyArmy replied:
      Let’s be fair he has been good for England, he has also dropped Rashford and Sancho so not the usual united players no matter what in there

  • Comment posted by One of Millions, today at 14:17

    As a disillusioned Man Utd fan after seeing horrendous displays by team throughout the season no Utd players deserve to be in the squad.
    What is particularly galling is that Maguire and Shaw who have been selected are among the worst culprits.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 14:29

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Didn't Shaw score in the Euros final? Didn't Maguire lead the line for the whole tournament?

      International form is more important to Southgate. Why are people surprised by this?

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:14

    Good to see no Rashford in the squad who has forgotten how to play football and Jadon Sancho who has only played well in about three games all season. Well played Gareth

    • Reply posted by Un1ted, today at 14:19

      Un1ted replied:
      agree with the no rashford but sancho has been one of are best players since actually given game since Ragnick arrived. Wouldve been nice to see him build on his form but apart from that and maguire, im happy

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:12

    So no Kyle Walker who has been great this season. But Luke Shaw is selecting when he has been shocking

    • Reply posted by strider, today at 14:30

      strider replied:
      It might be about who wants to play for England and who thinks it will spoil their club career.

  • Comment posted by eagles2008, today at 14:18

    Guehi has been unbelievable this season for us. Great decision by Southgate to recognise him.

    • Reply posted by strider, today at 14:44

      strider replied:
      Such a shame this thread turned into a Maguire hate-fest and overshadowed his call up.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:15

    Right guys. Now what has Harry Maguire got on Gareth Southgate as i would love to know

    • Reply posted by Depeche1966, today at 14:28

      Depeche1966 replied:
      Harry has his Albanian paymasters to keep happy, so Gareth happy to pick him !!

  • Comment posted by bigIsland, today at 14:09

    Congratulations Guehi. Fair selection by Southgate.
    I thought young Mitchell might get nod at left back but obviously gaffer is sticking with Mings for time being.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 14:47

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      I'd have liked to see Mitchell, but his time will come. Only so many untested players you can pick in a World Cup year.

  • Comment posted by JAC 74, today at 14:31

    As a Man U fan I cannot fathom how Maguire gets near an england squad he is dreadful every game. He has no pace, cant read the game has no awareness of whats going on round about him gets constantly caught in possession. Just a terrible footballer and a even worse captain.

    • Reply posted by Hard Labour, today at 14:45

      Hard Labour replied:
      The standard of centre-backs these days is poor apart from 2/3 exceptional players and they are not English. White is in this time but he's no world beater either.

      It does not put us at an advantage because the opposition's CBs will be no better.

  • Comment posted by Bishop, today at 14:17

    Very happy for Ben White. He has been immense for the gunners

    • Reply posted by Jenksy, today at 14:43

      Jenksy replied:
      So is Ben White the alternative to Burns?

  • Comment posted by Nige, today at 14:57

    remember when he dropped TAA he used the excuse i'm only dropping him because he isn't in form, yet slab head is the most out of form player and still gets in ...we have no chance

    • Reply posted by Dave Angels Moonlight Shadow, today at 15:07

      Dave Angels Moonlight Shadow replied:
      it's not the first time Southgate has contradicted himself and it wont be the last. He absolutely has his favourites

  • Comment posted by PaperBrick, today at 14:21

    We're just double checking this squad.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:27

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Triple check it just to make sure

  • Comment posted by in5wknaa, today at 14:13

    Whichever way you look at it we have an unbelievably good pool of players to choose from. Come on boys 🦁 🦁🦁

    • Reply posted by Terry, today at 14:50

      Terry replied:
      We have. Just a shame he picked some who not

  • Comment posted by Harry 50p Head, today at 14:32

    Harry Maguire, are you having a laugh southgate?

    • Reply posted by Timefiller, today at 14:33

      Timefiller replied:
      For England he's OK. For Man Utd he's poor.

  • Comment posted by Olivia, today at 14:33

    Bitter sweet, this. Clubs battling for top four don’t want players risking injury while on international duty.

    I’m a United fan, so unaffected by this 😂

  • Comment posted by nozin around, today at 14:16

    Maguire, Shaw and Stones.

    No words are needed to describe the former, but the others don't even play regular club football.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 14:30

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      But they do player regular international football for the manager calling them up, which is what matters.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 14:15

    Maguire and Shaw yeah right

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:17

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      No joke. Southgate has not seen United play this season

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 14:27

    Why are people surprised by Maguire? His international form is very good. Do people really expect Southgate to drop one of his best centre-backs for someone who's never played for England?

    • Reply posted by whatwentdown, today at 14:35

      whatwentdown replied:
      Exactly. There needs to be some sort of continuity, you can't change half your squad everytime they meet based on form especially core players, you'd never develop a pattern of play or a team bond. No other international team does that either. There are players who have performed well for Southgate like Pickford and Maguire who he's going to keep in while they keep performing for England.

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 14:19

    Harry Maguire !!!!!!!!!!!!!!
    do you get the feeling Southgate doesnt watch much football

    • Reply posted by Irish Setter vs Third Dragoon Guards, today at 14:31

      Irish Setter vs Third Dragoon Guards replied:
      You'll get the same argument that is used a la Pickford, I guess, 'Never let England down.'

  • Comment posted by popsta, today at 14:56

    I'm sorry but what does Fikayo Tomori need to do to get in the squad, he has been involved in nearly every game for AC Milan, who might I add, are challenging for the Serie A title. He's definitely better than the centre-backs in the squad right now. Am I wrong?

  • Comment posted by TheHappyCanary, today at 14:20

    Maguire is the Utd captain, never dropped, and consistently plays for England. Everyone loves to laugh at him but he clearly has something about him that top managers see.

    Great to see some younger names picked on form as well! Shame Bowen hasn't got a look in but I'm sure his time will come. Either way, looks a very strong squad...

    • Reply posted by Fast Eddie , today at 14:23

      Fast Eddie replied:
      Bowen injured. Not overlooked.

