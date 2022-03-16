Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

Steven MacLean, right, will fill in for manager Callum Davidson against Motherwell on Saturday

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss Saturday's Scottish Premiership game against Motherwell.

In Davidson's absence, first-team coach Steven MacLean takes charge for the trip to Fir Park.

St Johnstone say Davidson is "fine and well at home and will be back at McDiarmid Park next week".

The Perth club occupy the relegation play-off spot, a point clear of bottom side Dundee.

"Callum will be gutted that he is missing it but we will follow his instructions, the team has prepared well," said MacLean.

"He will be watching the game on the laptop or TV so if he needs to get something to us he will. I have Paul Mathers and Alex Cleland with me as well so plenty of experience there.

"The lads have been excellent, the manager was missing on Tuesday and Wednesday and it has been a normal week. He has every faith in us staff, I have never been off the phone to him."