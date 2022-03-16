Last updated on .From the section Preston

Preston were 3-0 down after 42 minutes at Luton on Wednesday

Preston North End captain Alan Browne says his side's 4-0 Championship defeat at Luton was "absolutely shocking".

Boss Ryan Lowe confirmed after the match that the players would be reimbursing the 614 fans who travelled to the game.

"I feel sorry for the supporters to be honest. It was absolutely shocking from us," Browne told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"It was an absolute disgrace to this club and the badge. To lose 4-0 like that is not acceptable."

He added: "I don't know what else to say really. It's going to take some time to get over - we showed nothing in the game.

"They didn't do anything for their goals, we just gifted it to them. We showed a lack of heart, desire and fight.

"Some games you can accept losing, but there's a way in which you lose games and this wasn't one of them. It should never happen again at this club."

Despite Wednesday's heavy defeat, Preston have the eighth-best away record in the division.

With eight matches remaining the Deepdale side are eight points off the top six and Lowe, who took over in November, says they need to move on.

"It's one of them games that can happen. The players have been fantastic for me since I took over and they are hurting in there," Lowe said.

"I'm disappointed with the performance - it was just one of those days where nothing went right.

"I'm the manager and I have to take responsibility. It needs to be put to bed quickly. I don't want to see a performance like that again."

Lowe's side are not back in action until a trip to struggling Derby on 2 April.