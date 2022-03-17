Last updated on .From the section Luton

Glen Rea made four appearances for Wigan after joining on loan in January

Luton midfielder Glen Rea has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

The 27-year-old was on loan at League One side Wigan when he suffered the injury against Wimbledon on 5 March.

He will now have surgery, with the Hatters confirming it is not the same knee he injured in December 2018.