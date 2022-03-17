Glen Rea returns to Luton Town from Wigan Athletic after knee injury
Last updated on .From the section Luton
Luton midfielder Glen Rea has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.
The 27-year-old was on loan at League One side Wigan when he suffered the injury against Wimbledon on 5 March.
He will now have surgery, with the Hatters confirming it is not the same knee he injured in December 2018.
"Glen has been absolutely fantastic to work with. He's a great person and great professional," Wigan boss Leam Richardson told the club website.