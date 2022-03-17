Finn Azaz celebrates at Carlisle in midweek, having scored his sixth goal in 36 games for Newport

Newport County manager James Rowberry says it is no shock that Aston Villa loanee Finn Azaz's performances are catching the eye.

Midfielder Azaz, 21, is chasing a second straight League Two promotion having helped Cheltenham Town to the title last season.

Championship clubs are reportedly monitoring Azaz's progress.

"I am not surprised for one moment - that is where Finn Azaz is," said Rowberry.

"What he has done better in the last five or six game especially, is staying in the moment. He is focusing on enjoying his football and concentrating on the job in hand and that has shown in his performances."

Azaz has helped propel Newport to third place in League Two ahead of Friday's meeting with Hartlepool United at Rodney Parade.

He has scored three goals in his last five games, with a fine finish at Carlisle in midweek helping Newport extend their winning run to three games.

"He already has a promotion from this division with Cheltenham last year so he has shown he can churn out game after game," Rowberry added.

"I think what he is proving now is he can do it within a style that suits him, with the way we play. We have given him the opportunity to develop as best he can."

Competition for midfield places could increase ahead of Hartlepool with Robbie Wilmott returning quicker than expected from a calf problem and Swansea City loanee Ollie Cooper also hoping to return, but defender James Clarke is a doubt because of a back problem.

As Newport look for a win to put pressure on their promotion rivals, the club are organising a pyrotechnics display ahead of kick-off to whip up the atmosphere.

Newport-born Rowberry is hoping his players will remain focused with nine games left in the campaign and with three points covering the sides between Northampton in second and Sutton United in eighth.

"We just have to make sure we stay in the moment, I keep saying that to the players - concentrate on the job in hand," he said.

"The atmosphere adds to everything we do, the atmosphere gives the players a lift, the staff a lift. It gives everyone a lift.

"I said about trying to get 5000 there, I hope we can get close to that. We just need everybody behind us to continue their support and try to keep progressing forward."