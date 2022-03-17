Haaland has scored 23 goals in 19 Champions League games

Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all spoken to Erling Braut Haaland and are awaiting a decision on his future in the next 10 days, reports Guillem Balague.

The Borussia Dortmund striker's contract expires in 2024 but a release clause allows the 21-year-old to leave for £63.2m this summer.

"None of the three clubs know what is going to happen," said Balague.

Bayern Munich had been linked with a move but are now out of the equation.

And Balague, BBC Sport's European football expert, added: "The offers are pretty similar. None of the clubs wanted it to be about money so they more or less accepted what was asked of them. So the choice is not about money.

"The clubs presented their projects, how they are going to play, how they will use him and everybody who is anybody in those clubs has been part of those discussions, including managers and directors.

"Staying put at Dortmund is still a possibility and if he does that it means he will stay for another year and then go to Madrid or Barcelona, because ultimately he wants to go to La Liga.

"Real Madrid are his number one choice, but City are playing on the fact that at Madrid there is Kylian Mbappe almost certainly arriving in the summer and Karim Benzema is still doing well as their main striker. And they are pointing out that Barca aren't in a position to challenge for all the titles at the moment.

"The timing and circumstances actually play in favour of City a bit.

"The way City approached it was also to say 'you're very young, have a few years here and then you can have Real Madrid in the future'.

"There was a question put from the the Haaland camp to Manchester City, 'What about Pep Guardiola's future?' And the answer that came back was that he will think about staying longer - his contract runs out in 2023. City are hoping to convince him to stay another year at least."

Norway striker Haaland has scored 23 goals in 22 games for Dortmund this season and has been superb for the German club since joining from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020.