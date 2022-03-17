Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Kayden Jackson has scored two goals in his past three appearances and three in his past six

Ipswich Town's Kayden Jackson is likely to be out for the rest of the season, according to the League One club.

Jackson, 28, limped off in the second half of Ipswich's goalless draw at home to Portsmouth last Saturday with a hamstring injury.

The forward has scored five goals in 19 appearances for the Tractor Boys this season.

Town manager Kieran McKenna confirmed a decision will be made on Friday over the fitness of skipper Sam Morsy, who was also substituted against Portsmouth with a hamstring niggle.

Meanwhile Lee Evans, who has been out with a knee injury since February, has returned to training.