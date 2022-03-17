Galatasaray v Barcelona

Attempt missed. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Memphis Depay with a headed pass.
Line-ups
Galatasaray
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 26Peña Sotorres
- 93Boey
- 25Nelsson
- 45do Nascimento TeixeiraBooked at 29mins
- 6van AanholtBooked at 72minsSubstituted forBayramat 85'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 4Antalyali
- 22Kutlu
- 8BabelSubstituted forDervisogluat 74'minutes
- 33CicâldauSubstituted forMorutanat 74'minutes
- 7Aktürkoglu
- 18GomisSubstituted forAhmed Abdallahat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Muslera
- 5Öztürk
- 11Ahmed Abdallah
- 13Çipe
- 15Pulgar
- 19Bayram
- 21Morutan
- 24Arslan
- 53Yilmaz
- 54Kilinç
- 67Dervisoglu
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 2DestSubstituted forAraújoat 56'minutes
- 24GarcíaBooked at 41mins
- 3PiquéSubstituted forLengletat 81'minutes
- 18AlbaBooked at 87mins
- 21de JongSubstituted forPaez Gaviriaat 68'minutesBooked at 79mins
- 5BusquetsBooked at 27mins
- 16González López
- 11TraoréSubstituted forDembéléat 45'minutes
- 25AubameyangSubstituted forDepayat 82'minutes
- 19Torres
Substitutes
- 4Araújo
- 6Puig Martí
- 7Dembélé
- 9Depay
- 12Braithwaite
- 13Murara Neto
- 15Lenglet
- 17de Jong
- 22Mingueza
- 28González Iglesias
- 30Paez Gaviria
- 36Tenas
- Referee:
- Daniele Orsato
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away7
Live Text
Hand ball by Olimpiu Morutan (Galatasaray).
Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
Offside, Barcelona. Sergio Busquets tries a through ball, but Ferran Torres is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Memphis Depay with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Omer Bayram (Galatasaray) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Memphis Depay (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Omer Bayram (Galatasaray).
Booking
Jordi Alba (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Galatasaray. Omer Bayram replaces Patrick van Aanholt.
Memphis Depay (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Victor Nelsson (Galatasaray).
Pedri (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Marcão (Galatasaray).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Memphis Depay replaces Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Clément Lenglet replaces Gerard Piqué.
Booking
Gavi (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).
Post update
Taylan Antalyali (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordi Alba.