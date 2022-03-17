Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has guided Rangers to the first European quarter-final in 14 years

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst says his side's "belief is only getting stronger" after dispatching Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League last 16.

The Scottish champions showed resilience to prevent a second-leg comeback from the Serbian side, who were eliminated 4-2 on aggregate.

It is the first time since 2008 that the Ibrox side have made the quarter-finals of a European competition, but Rangers fans will be daring to dream going into Friday's draw...

Van Bronckhorst trumps previous feats

"I'm very proud - it's a great achievement," Van Bronckhorst told BT Sport afterwards. "I'm more than happy for everyone involved with this club."

Since the Dutchman's Rangers appointment in November, concerns have been raised about the reigning champions' domestic form.

The Ibrox side have gone from having a four-point cushion over rivals Celtic to attempting to chase down a three-point deficit. What cannot be discredited, however, is their European exploits under Steven Gerrard's successor.

Van Bronckhorst's first game in charge came in the penultimate group game against Sparta Prague. A two-goal victory was required to book a knockout place, and a 2-0 win was secured.

A credible 1-1 draw at classy Ligue 1 side Lyon followed in the final group game, with Rangers' runners-up place already confirmed.

When Borussia Dortmund were pulled out the hat in their first knockout encounter, the general consensus was that Rangers' European adventure would inevitably come to an end against the German giants.

But a famous 6-4 aggregate victory was achieved, a result that will go down in Ibrox folklore, before the Govan side were paired with Serbian champions Red Star in the last 16.

A clinical 3-0 first-leg win put Rangers' firmly in the driving seat, and despite a 2-1 defeat in Thursday's return leg in Belgrade, the Ibrox club progressed to a first Europa League quarter-final in 14 years - a feat which eclipses predecessor Gerrard's previous European achievements.

'At moments he needs to be, he's there'

Yet again, 40-year-old goalkeeper Allan McGregor delivered a goalkeeping masterclass to inspire Rangers to another memorable European occasion.

The ex-Scotland stopper made vital saves at defining moments in the tie to prevent Red Star making it a more nervy evening for Rangers, becoming the oldest keeper in Europa League history to make at least 11 saves in a game in the process.

The last time Rangers reached this stage of European competition, in their run to the 2008 Uefa Cup final, McGregor was on top form as Rangers battled to a last-16 victory at Werder Bremen - a sign, perhaps, that history may repeat itself?

"At moments he needs to be there, he is there," Van Bronckhorst said of his goalkeeper. "I'm really happy with his performances. Even at his age, he's really important for us."

'Rangers won't fear anyone' - who's next?

As Van Bronckhorst eluded to post-match, with each passing round, "the opponent will be stronger".

And a quick skim through Rangers' potential last-eight opponents will have you wondering if you are looking at the Champions League instead.

Spanish giants Barcelona, Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, Atalanta of Serie A, a reunion with Lyon and Premier League West Ham United would provide stern glamour ties.

On paper, the likes of Portugal's Braga, who Rangers dumped out in the last 32 in 2019-20, and Eintracht Frankfurt, who sit ninth in the German top flight, look favourable on paper.

But with competition favourites Dortmund dispatched prior to the Red Star victory, Van Bronckhorst's men will embrace any challenge.

"I don't feel Rangers will fear anybody," ex-Scotland international Leanne Crichton told BBC Sportsound. "It feels like Van Bronckhorst is destined to come up against his former side Barcelona. If you're going to win the thing, go and knock out the big guns."

"Barcelona aren't what they were," ex-Rangers striker Mark Hateley added. "Rangers have done enough to put doubt in anyone's mind."

'You can't rule Rangers out' - analysis

Former Rangers right-back Richard Foster on BBC Sportsound

It's going to be a tough ask because of the teams left in the competition. Having said that, they've come past Dortmund and a decent Red Star team, so you can't rule them out.

But to go the full length and still be battling Celtic for the league, and being in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup, Van Bronckhorst has to use his squad.

Ex-Scotland international Leanne Crichton on BBC Sportsound

You'll see over the next few weeks just how good the squad is, because there's going to be huge questions asked of them.

The scheduling is only going to intensify. It's now semi-finals, the Old Firm, and the quarter-finals of this tournament.