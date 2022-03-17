Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers defender Connor Goldson was racially abused on social media in the wake of the Ibrox side's Europa League win against Red Star Belgrade. (Sun) external-link

The winners of the Scottish Premiership are now essentially guaranteed direct access to the group stages of the Champions League for the next two seasons as a result of Rangers' progress in the Europa League. (Sun) external-link

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin says there was no fallout with Scott Brown before he quit Pittodrie as the Irishman announced Joe Lewis will be captain again. (Daily Record) external-link

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson says Dundee United striker Tony Watt "wasn't working hard enough" when he took over as Motherwell manager. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers legend Ally McCoist believes striker Alfredo Morelos could be playing with an injury because he "wasn't at it" against Red Star Belgrade. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibs manager Shaun Maloney told in-form Ryan Porteous and Chris Cadden "I'm sure there will be recognition down the line" after they were left out of the Scotland squad. (The Scotsman) external-link

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson says knocking city rivals Hibs out of the Scottish Cup is a much bigger incentive than the estimated £3m the club would likely earn from Europa Conference League qualification. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic captain Callum McGregor says potentially leading his side into three showdowns with Rangers inside as many weeks "is what you play football for". (Sun) external-link