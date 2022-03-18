Chelsea to play Real Madrid in Champions League quarter-finals

Thomas Tuchel, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp
Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea beat Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the 2021 Champions League final, while Jurgen Klopp won the trophy with Liverpool in 2019

Holders Chelsea will face 13-time winners Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Manchester City will play Atletico Madrid, while Liverpool tackle Benfica and Bayern Munich take on Villarreal.

In the semi-finals, the winner of the Chelsea v Real Madrid tie will face Atletico Madrid or Manchester City, while Benfica or Liverpool will play either Villarreal or Bayern Munich.

The two-leg quarter-finals take place on 5-6 April and 12-13 April.

The first legs of the semi-finals will be on 26-27 April, and the second legs on 3-4 May.

The Stade de France in Paris will host the final on Saturday, 28 May after it was moved from St Petersburg after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In the Europa League, West Ham will play Lyon in their first European quarter-final since 1981.

Rangers take on Portuguese side Braga, while Eintracht Frankfurt play Barcelona and RB Leipzig face Atalanta.

Ancelotti to make Chelsea return

The draw means Chelsea face a reunion with their former manager Carlo Ancelotti, who won the Premier League and FA Cup double during a two-year spell with the Stamford Bridge club between 2009 and 2011.

The Italian is one of only three managers to win the Champions League three times, including with Real in 2014, and returned for a second spell at the Spanish giants last summer after leaving Everton.

Chelsea and Real also met at the semi-final stage last season, with Thomas Tuchel's side winning 3-1 on aggregate before going on to beat Manchester City in the final.

The London club have never lost in five previous meetings with Real Madrid.

Atletico Madrid have the chance to complete a Manchester double after being drawn against Pep Guardiola's City, with Diego Simeone's side having beaten Manchester United 2-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals.

It will be the first competitive meeting between the sides in European competition as City, who thrashed Sporting Lisbon 5-0 on aggregate to reach this stage, seek a first Champions League title.

Liverpool meanwhile have played Portuguese giants Benfica 10 times in Europe, most recently a 5-3 aggregate win in the Europa League quarter-finals in 2010.

Jurgen Klopp's side are seeking an unprecedented quadruple, having already lifted the Carabao Cup and still being in contention for the Premier League and FA Cup.

Quarter-final draw

Chelsea v Real Madrid

Manchester City v Atletico Madrid

Villarreal v Bayern Munich

Benfica v Liverpool

Semi-final draw

Manchester City or Atletico Madrid v Chelsea or Real Madrid

Benfica or Liverpool v Villarreal or Bayern Munich

Comments

667 comments

667 comments

  • Comment posted by DR1, today at 11:29

    Chelsea gonna have to get a Megabus to Madrid presumably

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 11:36

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      The will be out of business by then.

      Fingers crossed anyway.

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 11:28

    Amazing how the 3 English teams did not draw each other and the 3 Spanish teams did not draw each other.
    Almost defies the laws of probability.

    • Reply posted by eshrenno, today at 11:30

      eshrenno replied:
      Read your user name as my reply lol but I get your point

  • Comment posted by ViceCompany, today at 11:26

    Best possible draw for Liverpool. That Chelsea vs Real Madrid game is going to be spicy

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 11:31

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      They have been given a pass to the semi finals.

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 11:27

    As a Liverpool fan got the draw I wanted.

    • Reply posted by jennnyj, today at 11:39

      jennnyj replied:
      Fix

  • Comment posted by Dr Sausage, today at 11:20

    City vs Chelsea….Pep gonna choke again?

    • Reply posted by Bloomoon, today at 11:23

      Bloomoon replied:
      Ha you gonna struggle getting past Real, playing your home leg in an empty stadium and Benzema/Modric on fire in the Bernabeu

  • Comment posted by in5wknaa, today at 11:32

    Chelsea have never lost to Real Madrid…pretty remarkable for a small team from Fulham against 13 time European champions

    • Reply posted by cliffyboy, today at 11:44

      cliffyboy replied:
      Well, I don't know. Perhaps you need to factor in the 1.5 billion pounds he has pumped into the club and is not likely to get back.

  • Comment posted by Eccentric, today at 11:42

    Now this is interesting! The pairings make room for proper football games. As a Liverpool fan, I was hoping in truth to avoid Benfica as they seem like the banana skin this year albeit not necessarily going to win it. But at this stage never rule any team out as they all worked very hard to be where they are!

    • Reply posted by Maverick, today at 12:00

      Maverick replied:
      Ha Ha you sound just like the manager. Now boys we know these are a good team and we will have to be at our best to win. When you know your gonna win 5-0. if you get even money in either game on LFC you will be caut in the stampede.

  • Comment posted by Jay74, today at 11:48

    No easy draw at this stage.

    Even Benfica beat Ajax in the last round, who according to Man U fans, have the Messiah as their manager.

    • Reply posted by Wibble, today at 11:59

      Wibble replied:
      Not much use when all their best players get snapped up every summer. Imagine how good that Ajax team would be with the £500m investment Ole got, or just the players that have been there under ETH still, de Ligt, de Jong, vdB, Ziyech, Dest etc.

      And Benfica got REALLY lucky if you watched the match, same as Spurs did v's Ajax.

      Gain some football knowledge before making ridiculous observations.

  • Comment posted by Pen Factory, today at 11:30

    As a Liverpool fan I'm very happy with the draw, at home in the 2dn leg too, Man U fans will be fuming!!!

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 11:59

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Liverpool travel to Portugal and then face Man City at the weekend right after. Is that OK with you too?

  • Comment posted by so my granddaughter says, today at 11:27

    Obviously no team is easy at this stage but, as a Liverpool fan to get Benfica and avoid both of the other English clubs in the semis( should we get through) has to be a reasonable draw for us.

    City/Real v Liverpool final.

    • Reply posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 11:34

      AndyB_MOT replied:
      These comments from Liverpool fans should be printed off and pinned on the wall of Benfica's changing room.

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 11:28

    Thank god Athletico knocked us out!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:35

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I would have loved to see City destroy United

  • Comment posted by Localist, today at 11:26

    For a moment on the live feed I thought we were going to be told the breaking news that the final would be Benfica/Liverpool/Villarreal/Bayern Munich v Man City/Atletico Madrid/Chelsea/Real Madrid :D

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 12:04

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Does anyone know if this draw is final or is there a chance they may draw again? 😁😁😁😁

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 11:46

    I would warn the Liverpool fans on here that they may meet Bayern in the semis if they get past Benfica. I think all 4 ties are interesting but for the sake of football I hope City beat Atletico. They are an awful team of cheats and actors. Don't right off Chelsea, nothing like everyone hating us to spur the team on.

    • Reply posted by nicia, today at 11:49

      nicia replied:
      Indeed couldn’t agree more about Atletico. Problem is what can the officials really do during the game? Key is to score first against them.

  • Comment posted by KTBFFH, today at 11:34

    I'm happy to have avoided the English clubs and Bayern. Chelsea v Real the tie of the round.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 12:00

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      AM looking forward to repeating their success in Manchester. If they can do it once, they can do it twice.

  • Comment posted by The Beautiful Game, today at 12:10

    So if Chelsea & City both get through does that mean both legs could be played with no fans/Emptyhad stadiums !!!!

    • Reply posted by Metro1962, today at 12:13

      Metro1962 replied:
      No only Chelsea fans not attending😂🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

  • Comment posted by Sir Nick Albert Wright, today at 11:51

    At least they didn't botch the draw up this round.

  • Comment posted by The Firm, today at 11:33

    Good to see English teams avoid each other in the Quarter. Liverpool get the luck of the draw for once! 7up

    • Reply posted by Christian, today at 11:45

      Christian replied:
      To be fair we got the luck of the draw last time, only for it to be messed up and we ended up with a bad one!

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 12:25

    🔎🔎🔎 Any one see Who Utd Got 🤔🤔🤔

    • Reply posted by Redacted001, today at 12:37

      Redacted001 replied:
      YAWN

  • Comment posted by tt643, today at 12:16

    Who have united drawn?,oh just remembered they were knocked out.

  • Comment posted by boydyda2nd, today at 11:28

    great draw for liverpool, will eat my 08/09 gerrard shirt if we somehow lose

