Andre Wisdom made 40 appearances for Derby County last season

Former Liverpool and Derby defender Andre Wisdom is training with Championship side Sheffield United.

The 28-year-old has been a free agent since leaving the Rams at the end of last season.

The Blades, who are one point outside the top six, have got a number of injury concerns in the squad.

"We'll see how he gets on. It'll be a week or so before we make a decision," first-team coach Jack Lester told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"With the injuries we've had across the back we're looking to see if we can add some experience."