Brandon Mason was part of the Coventry City team that won the League One title in 2020

Milton Keynes Dons have signed full-back Brandon Mason on a free transfer.

Mason, 24, has been out of contract since being released by Coventry City last summer, and has been training with the club this season.

He progressed through the Watford academy and played four times for the Hornets, making his debut in 2017.

Mason joined the Sky Blues in 2018, going on to make 46 appearances, while he also spent time on loan at St Mirren last season featuring 12 times.

