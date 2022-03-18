Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Connor Ronan has come through the Republic of the Ireland youth system

Mark Sykes and Connor Ronan have received their first call-ups to the Republic of Ireland squad to face Belgium and Lithuania in Dublin.

Oxford United midfielder Sykes switched allegiance from Northern Ireland to the Republic two years ago.

Ronan is currently on loan with St Mirren from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Dara O'Shea, Scott Hogan and Darragh Lenihan return for the friendlies, with Belgium first up on 26 March followed by Luxembourg three days later.

West Bromwich Albion defender O'Shea is back after recovering from a fractured ankle sustained in the 2-1 defeat by Portugal in September.

Birmingham City striker Hogan is brought into the squad by manager Stephen Kenny having last played for the Republic in a 2-0 loss to Switzerland three years ago.

Blackburn Rovers defender Lenihan is rewarded for his impressive club form for the Championship side.

Sykes won 11 Under-21 caps for Northern Ireland and was called up to three senior squads by then manager Michael O'Neill, but did not play.

Ronan, who moves up from the U21 side, usually plays in midfield but has been named as one six forwards by Kenny.

The encounter with the world ranked number one side Belgium at the Aviva Stadium is the FAI Centenary match.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Burnley), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United, on loan from Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (QPR, on loan from Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jason Knight (Derby County), Mark Sykes (Oxford United).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Connor Ronan (St. Mirren, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers).