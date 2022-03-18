Last updated on .From the section Football

Wilder's Middlesbrough are seventh in the Championship going into their FA Cup tie against Chelsea

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder said he has no sympathy for Chelsea and their current financial situation.

The club's future was plunged into uncertainty when the UK government sanctioned Russian owner Roman Abramovich in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Stamford Bridge club is up for sale and can only operate under a special licence issued by the government.

"The club is not in jeopardy, is it?" said Wilder.

Speaking before his side's FA Cup quarter-final with the Blues on Saturday (17.15 GMT), he added: "It's not a situation like a Macclesfield or a Bury in the football pyramid."

Bury were expelled by the English Football League after a takeover collapsed, while Macclesfield Town were wound up over debts.

"It will go up for sale and it will be bought by a billionaire, who will possibly invest more money into it, they'll possibly invest in the stadium, invest in the facilities, so I don't think there is - in the football world - an incredible amount of sympathy over what's happening.

"And I don't think Chelsea supporters would expect that as well."

Parties interested in buying Chelsea having been given until 21.00 GMT on Friday to submit their respective bids, with more than 20 said to be interested.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Wilder also had his say on the ticket fiasco surrounding the FA Cup match.

Chelsea asked to play the Championship club behind closed doors, with the Blues widely mocked on social media for their request - which they subsequently withdrew.

"99.9% of people who love the game thought 'what is going on?'" added Wilder.

"It was certainly a decision that was met universally with displeasure. It was baffling."