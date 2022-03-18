Last updated on .From the section Everton

Allan was sent off in the 83rd minute after taking down Allan Saint-Maximin

Everton will appeal against the controversial red card Allan received during the 1-0 win over Newcastle.

The Brazilian midfielder was shown a yellow card by referee Craig Pawson after bringing down Newcastle's Allan Saint-Maximin.

But after being told by the video assistant referee to review the foul on a TV, Pawson upgraded the card to red.

Everton will appeal on grounds of wrongful dismissal and have until 17:00 GMT on Friday to lodge a complaint.

If it is unsuccessful, the club may consider a second appeal for excessive punishment.

Everton have already received an apology from referee's chief Mike Riley this season after they were denied a penalty during a 1-0 defeat by Manchester City last month.

On that occasion the VAR did not tell referee Paul Tierney to reconsider his decision.

Toffees boss Frank Lampard said he was "frustrated" by the decision to send off Allan in the Premier League game, adding: "It's not a red card.

"Did Allan seriously injure a player? He kicked him on the foot. This is football. Was it yellow? Yes. Did it warrant being changed? No.

"Let's hope the referee's association can say 'we got that wrong'.

"Now we are losing a pivotal player for three games and we lost against Manchester City.

"How many more things can we lose? With the benefit of VAR, it's gone wrong for us twice now."