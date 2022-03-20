The Women's FA Cup - Quarter-finals
Ipswich Town WomenIpswich Town Women0West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women1

Ipswich Town Women v West Ham United Women

Line-ups

Ipswich Town Women

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Quantrill
  • 24Peake
  • 12Smith
  • 8Lafayette
  • 23Hughes
  • 16Horwood
  • 18Robertson
  • 11Grey
  • 15O'Brien
  • 7Thomas
  • 14Barratt

Substitutes

  • 2Boswell
  • 3Hubbard
  • 6Egan
  • 9Biggs
  • 10King
  • 19Flores
  • 21Brasero-Carreira
  • 22Bryant
  • 26Jackson

West Ham Women

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Arnold
  • 2Wyne
  • 23Cissoko
  • 15Parker
  • 22Fisk
  • 20Joel
  • 33Houssein
  • 17Filis
  • 4Stringer
  • 7Evans
  • 9Walker

Substitutes

  • 5Flaherty
  • 10Svitková
  • 12Longhurst
  • 13Yallop
  • 14Hasegawa
  • 18Leat
  • 19Leon
  • 25Garrard
  • 32Brynjarsdóttir
Referee:
Amy Fearns

Match Stats

Home TeamIpswich Town WomenAway TeamWest Ham Women
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home1
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Lois Kathleen Joel (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Olivia Smith (Ipswich Town Women).

  3. Post update

    Foul by Lucy Parker (West Ham United Women).

  4. Post update

    Zoe Barratt (Ipswich Town Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Zaneta Wyne (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Summer Hughes (Ipswich Town Women).

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Ipswich Town Women 0, West Ham United Women 1. Lisa Evans (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Melisa Filis.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  9. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Sarah Quantrill.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Halle Houssein (West Ham United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Melisa Filis (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  12. Post update

    Melisa Filis (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Anna Grey (Ipswich Town Women).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Melisa Filis (West Ham United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Halle Houssein (West Ham United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Anna Grey (Ipswich Town Women).

  17. Post update

    Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Lucy O'Brien (Ipswich Town Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Grace Fisk (West Ham United Women).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

