Ipswich Town Women v West Ham United Women

Lois Kathleen Joel (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Ipswich Town Women
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Quantrill
- 24Peake
- 12Smith
- 8Lafayette
- 23Hughes
- 16Horwood
- 18Robertson
- 11Grey
- 15O'Brien
- 7Thomas
- 14Barratt
Substitutes
- 2Boswell
- 3Hubbard
- 6Egan
- 9Biggs
- 10King
- 19Flores
- 21Brasero-Carreira
- 22Bryant
- 26Jackson
West Ham Women
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Arnold
- 2Wyne
- 23Cissoko
- 15Parker
- 22Fisk
- 20Joel
- 33Houssein
- 17Filis
- 4Stringer
- 7Evans
- 9Walker
Substitutes
- 5Flaherty
- 10Svitková
- 12Longhurst
- 13Yallop
- 14Hasegawa
- 18Leat
- 19Leon
- 25Garrard
- 32Brynjarsdóttir
- Referee:
- Amy Fearns
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Olivia Smith (Ipswich Town Women).
Post update
Foul by Lucy Parker (West Ham United Women).
Post update
Zoe Barratt (Ipswich Town Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Zaneta Wyne (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Summer Hughes (Ipswich Town Women).
Goal!
Goal! Ipswich Town Women 0, West Ham United Women 1. Lisa Evans (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Melisa Filis.
Post update
Attempt saved. Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Sarah Quantrill.
Post update
Attempt saved. Halle Houssein (West Ham United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Melisa Filis (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Melisa Filis (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Anna Grey (Ipswich Town Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Melisa Filis (West Ham United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Attempt missed. Halle Houssein (West Ham United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Foul by Anna Grey (Ipswich Town Women).
Post update
Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Lucy O'Brien (Ipswich Town Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Grace Fisk (West Ham United Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.