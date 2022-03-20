The Women's FA Cup - Quarter-finals
Chelsea WomenChelsea Women5B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women0

Chelsea 5-0 Birmingham City: Beth England scores two as holders breeze into semis

By Michael BeardmoreBBC Sport

Magdalena Eriksson's goal was her first since recovering from an ankle injury that kept her out for three months from December to March
FA Cup holders Chelsea cruised into the semi-finals of this year's competition by thrashing beleaguered Birmingham.

Magdalena Eriksson broke the visitors' resistance on the brink of half-time, heading home Beth England's knockdown.

Drew Spence swept home a classy second before her brilliant backheel set up England for Chelsea's third.

Niamh Charles' header and England's 20-yarder piled on the misery for the Women's Super League bottom side Birmingham.

Chelsea, who beat Arsenal 3-0 in last season's final, join the Gunners and two other WSL sides, Manchester City and West Ham, in Monday's semi-final draw, live on BBC Sportsday at 18:30 GMT.

Emma Hayes' side, chasing a league and cup double for a second successive season, began slowly as Birmingham's Lucy Quinn saw a half-volley drift just over the bar.

From there, though, it was all Chelsea. Ji So-yun prodded England's square ball wide and Millie Bright crashed against the post from 30 yards before Eriksson's opener.

Spence's first-time finish doubled the lead in the 55th minute, before England scored twice either side of Charles' looping header. Chelsea were denied a sixth goal when Jonna Andersson's late header hit the bar.

Line-ups

Chelsea Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 30Berger
  • 4Bright
  • 16Eriksson
  • 7Carter
  • 21CharlesSubstituted forMjeldeat 67'minutes
  • 24SpenceBooked at 90mins
  • 5Ingle
  • 10JiSubstituted forJamesat 67'minutes
  • 25Andersson
  • 17FlemingSubstituted forAbdullinaat 67'minutes
  • 9England

Substitutes

  • 1Musovic
  • 3Nouwen
  • 11Reiten
  • 18Mjelde
  • 19James
  • 20Kerr
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 27Abdullina

B'ham City Women

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Hourihan
  • 32Cowie
  • 30Lawley
  • 4QuinnBooked at 44mins
  • 8Robertson
  • 22Ryan-DoyleSubstituted forColeat 73'minutes
  • 14Finn
  • 10Murray
  • 7Sarri
  • 17QuinnSubstituted forJennerat 87'minutes
  • 12Smith

Substitutes

  • 6Simkin
  • 21Ramsey
  • 27Jenner
  • 29Jones
  • 38Wildgoose
  • 40Cole
Referee:
Lauren Impey
Attendance:
1,869

Match Stats

Home TeamChelsea WomenAway TeamB'ham City Women
Possession
Home73%
Away27%
Shots
Home29
Away3
Shots on Target
Home11
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea Women 5, Birmingham City Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea Women 5, Birmingham City Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Women) header from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sophie Ingle.

  4. Booking

    Drew Spence (Chelsea Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christie Murray.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Abbi Jenner replaces Lucy Quinn.

  7. Post update

    Bethany England (Chelsea Women) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Jonna Andersson with a cross following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Louise Quinn.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Libby Smith.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jonna Andersson (Chelsea Women).

  11. Post update

    Libby Smith (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonna Andersson.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Louise Quinn.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bethany England (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alsu Abdullina.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alsu Abdullina (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Lauren James (Chelsea Women).

  17. Post update

    Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lauren James (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bethany England.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Delphi Cole replaces Eleanor Ryan-Doyle.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Chelsea Women 5, Birmingham City Women 0. Bethany England (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

