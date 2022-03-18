The Women's FA Cup - Quarter-finals
Arsenal WomenArsenal Women1Coventry United LadiesCoventry United Ladies0

Arsenal Women v Coventry United Ladies

Women's Football

Line-ups

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 18Williams
  • 26Wienroither
  • 20Boye
  • 5Beattie
  • 15McCabe
  • 12Maanum
  • 10Little
  • 14Parris
  • 8Nobbs
  • 77Heath
  • 25Blackstenius

Substitutes

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 7Catley
  • 9Mead
  • 11Miedema
  • 13Wälti
  • 16Maritz
  • 19Foord

Coventry United Ladies

Formation 3-5-2

  • 23Thomas
  • 6Riglar
  • 16Green
  • 13N'Dow
  • 3Johnson
  • 18Thomas
  • 21Morris
  • 4Estcourt
  • 24Mann
  • 11Fergusson
  • 9Wilkinson

Substitutes

  • 1Clark
  • 7Orthodoxou
  • 14McGrother
  • 17Colville
  • 22Hartley
  • 25Whiteman
Referee:
Abigail Byrne

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenal WomenAway TeamCoventry United Ladies
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home9
Away1
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Arsenal Women 1, Coventry United Ladies 0.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Alanah Mann.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kim Little (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Charlie Estcourt.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tobin Heath (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Grace Riglar (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Tobin Heath (Arsenal Women).

  9. Post update

    Elisha N'Dow (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Arsenal Women 1, Coventry United Ladies 0. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nikita Parris.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tobin Heath (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  12. Post update

    Hand ball by Laura Wienroither (Arsenal Women).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kim Little (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  14. Post update

    Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Katie Wilkinson (Coventry United Ladies).

  16. Post update

    Nikita Parris (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Charlie Estcourt (Coventry United Ladies).

  18. Post update

    Freya Thomas (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Tobin Heath (Arsenal Women).

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

