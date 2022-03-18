Arsenal Women v Coventry United Ladies

First Half ends, Arsenal Women 1, Coventry United Ladies 0.
Line-ups
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 18Williams
- 26Wienroither
- 20Boye
- 5Beattie
- 15McCabe
- 12Maanum
- 10Little
- 14Parris
- 8Nobbs
- 77Heath
- 25Blackstenius
Substitutes
- 1Zinsberger
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 7Catley
- 9Mead
- 11Miedema
- 13Wälti
- 16Maritz
- 19Foord
Coventry United Ladies
Formation 3-5-2
- 23Thomas
- 6Riglar
- 16Green
- 13N'Dow
- 3Johnson
- 18Thomas
- 21Morris
- 4Estcourt
- 24Mann
- 11Fergusson
- 9Wilkinson
Substitutes
- 1Clark
- 7Orthodoxou
- 14McGrother
- 17Colville
- 22Hartley
- 25Whiteman
- Referee:
- Abigail Byrne
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Alanah Mann.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kim Little (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Charlie Estcourt.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Tobin Heath (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Grace Riglar (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Foul by Tobin Heath (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Elisha N'Dow (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal Women 1, Coventry United Ladies 0. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nikita Parris.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tobin Heath (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Hand ball by Laura Wienroither (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Kim Little (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Katie Wilkinson (Coventry United Ladies).
Post update
Nikita Parris (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Charlie Estcourt (Coventry United Ladies).
Post update
Freya Thomas (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tobin Heath (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.