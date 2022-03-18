Last updated on .From the section Irish

Highlights: Honours even between Carrick and nine-man Larne in feisty derby

Carrick Rangers were held to a 1-1 draw by a Larne side which had two players sent off in an ill-tempered derby.

Cian Bolger was the first to see red at Taylor's Avenue on nine minutes after striking Steven Gordon.

Rangers capitalised as Matthew Carson fired home five minutes later but Lee Lynch arrowed into the corner to level before the break.

David Cushley went close for Carrick before Andy Scott was dismissed four minutes from time.

The draw moves Rangers four points clear of the relegation play-off spot while Larne remain in fifth place.

Lee Bonis squandered a first-minute opening for Larne before they were reduced to 10 men when Bolger lashed out at Gordon, who was marking him at a corner.

Lee Lynch celebrates after levelling for Larne at Taylor's Avenue

Gordon was forced off as a result of his injury but Carrick were soon in front as a flick-on from a throw found Carson and he rifled beyond Conor Devlin and into the bottom corner.

Larne still carried a threat with 10 men and they equalised after 38 minutes with the ball coming out to an unmarked Lynch on the right side of the box and he smashed it low and hard into the bottom corner from 10 yards.

A dull, scrappy second half finally came to life when Rangers striker Emmett met a free-kick but but volleyed wide and it was quickly followeds by Carrick skipper David Cushley sending a dipping strike flying just off-target.

A number of melees erupted in the final 10 minutes with the final one starting with Scott and Ben Tinley clashing close to the corner flag.

Referee Raymond Crangle brandished a red card for the second time as Scott was sent off before Larne held on to to secure a point.